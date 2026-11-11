Phillies want to ‘really emphasize’ finding more left-handed relievers; Peter Fatse already working with hitters

Dombrowski believes new hitting coach Fatse will 'use every resource that we have available' and 'dig into everybody,' to help improve the Phillies' hitting next season.

LAS VEGAS — The Phillies front office arrived at the Aria Resort & Casino this week for the general managers’ meetings with a long list of needs for this offseason.

Specifically, they need reinforcements at every position group: infield, outfield, backup catcher, bullpen, and starting pitching depth, too.

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“Are you going to do it all? I don’t know,” said Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski .

“Might be hard. Because they all cost money. ” Ranked near the top on the priority list is a reliable left-handed reliever. The Phillies already re-signed Tim Mayza to bolster that group and they hope Tanner Banks bounces back from a lackluster 2026, but they lack a high-leverage option from that side.

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José Alvarado , long viewed as their top lefty relief arm, is set to enter free agency following a disappointing season. It’s becoming increasingly crucial for teams to have arms reliable enough to handle left-handed hitters. In 2025, 48.7% of total plate appearances in baseball were from lefties, and Dombrowski said he expects that figure to rise next year.

“There’s a general manager from another team I talked to this past week,” he said. “They said that they did their calculations, and it’s the first time in baseball history that they project in 2027 more at-bats at the major league level made by left-handed hitters than right-handed hitters.

” There are also plenty of left-handed stars the Phillies have to regularly face in their own division: the Mets’ Juan Soto, the Braves’ Matt Olson, and the Nationals’ James Wood, just to name a few.

“It’s something we want to really emphasize, with the number of left-handed hitters,” Dombrowski said. The Phillies remain bullish on their group of right-handed relievers, starting with closer Jhoan Duran . Dombrowski said he wouldn’t currently anoint anyone in the bullpen as the setup man, but he also thinks they have pitchers with the potential to seize that role, including Alex McFarlane and Jonathan Bowlan.

“I mean, you cannot believe the number of inquiries we get about a couple of our right-handed relievers, to the point where somebody thinks they might be their closers,” Dombrowski said. New voice for the hitters New hitting coach Peter Fatse has already met and started working with several Phillies this offseason, before communications between players and staff end when the expected lockout begins Dec. 1.

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Dombrowski believes Fatse will bring a new voice to a group that collectively struggled in 2026. The Phillies finished 21st out of 30 teams in batting average and 22nd in OPS .

“I don’t think that we necessarily always use every resource that we have available, and I think he’ll do all those things,” Dombrowski said. “He’ll dig into everybody. … I think sometimes you just have to have a change. Sometimes people get in certain ways, and you just need to make adjustments.

And I think he’ll bring all of that, and he’ll make us as efficient as he possibly can. ” Dombrowski added that the former Red Sox hitting coach was the Phillies’ top candidate after parting ways with Kevin Long. Fatse had been offered positions from two other teams but decided to join the Phillies. Newly-hired infield and third base coach Carlos Mendoza is also scheduled to meet with Trea Turner in the next week, Dombrowski said.

He added that Turner, who is expected to begin 2027 as the Phillies starting shortstop despite defensive struggles last season, is not currently working out at any other positions. Extra bases Don Mattingly finished third in National League Manager of the Year voting, behind the Brewers’ Pat Murphy and runner-up Walt Weiss from the Braves. … The Phillies are still in the process of hiring a new farm director after moving Luke Murton to assistant general manager for hitting.