The Philadelphia Phillies fell to the Cincinnati Reds in a 9-4 loss, dropping their first series since. Aaron Nola, the Phillies' starting pitcher, struggled, allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings. The Reds, who totaled 15 hits, quickly built a comfortable lead, and the Phillies never caught up.

Homers by Alec Bohm and Edmundo Sosa cut the Phillies ' deficit to one in the sixth, but the Reds , who totaled 15 hits, quickly rebuilt a comfortable lead.

J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm gather to talk with Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola during the fourth inning against the Reds. Nola allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings on Wednesday. He needed just 11 pitches to work through the top of the Cincinnati Reds lineup, freezing Elly De La Cruz with a fastball — which was up to 94 mph — and getting JJ Bleday swinging on a changeup.

But in the second inning, now with a 1-0 lead, Nola slipped back into the same struggles that have plagued him all season. A few poorly located pitches and traffic on the bases snowballed to three runs scoring, and the lead quickly evaporated.and Edmundo Sosa making things interesting, the Phillies never caught up to the Reds, falling 9-4. They dropped their first series since Nola, who completed five innings, was charged with four runs and took the loss.

For most of his career, Nola regularly threw over 190 innings in a season for the Phillies, but he has posted just three quality starts this year. His ERA is 6.04.said.

‘He works so hard, he’s such a good competitor. He’s gotten a lot of big outs for this team. We wouldn’t be where we’re at without him. So we’re all pulling for him to get through it, and we have confidence that he will.

’ The first three batters Nola faced in the second inning all reached — double, single, double — and all came around to score.

‘Not that great, honestly,’ Nola said of his season so far. ‘I felt better today. I missed some balls over the plate, and they capitalized on them. Tough one again.

’ The Reds tacked on another run in the fourth. Nola left a fastball over the middle of the plate for Blake Dunn. The ball bounced off the center field wall and got past Luck played a part of it. Five of the eight total hits Nola gave up on Wednesday had exit velocities softer than 95 mph, the threshold for a hard-hit ball.

But he struggled to limit the damage when the Reds put the leadoff man aboard.

‘You saw how good he was in the first inning today,’ Realmuto said. ‘It’s still in there. For me, it all comes down to command and being able to throw the ball where he wants. That’s always when he’s been at his best.

’ The Phillies have discussed alterations to Nola’s game plan, such as pitching backward, which typically involves throwing off-speed pitches earlier in counts where one would usually throw a fastball. But since every opposing team and their hitters present a unique challenge, there isn’t one fix.

‘He’s going to keep working,’ Mattingly said. ‘We’re not going to stop trying to help him in any way we can. We’re counting on him to be the guy he’s been and continue to make adjustments to have success. ’ Once the bullpen took over in the sixth, they didn’t fare much better.

In total, Cincinnati racked up 15 hits. Adolis García had two successful steals against lefty starter Andrew Abbott, Marsh added another on lefty reliever Brock Burke. Turner’s speed helped manufacture a run in the first inning. He swiped second, advanced to third on a throwing error from Reds catcher P.J.

Higgins, and came home on a sacrifice fly from The throw home from Reds right fielder Will Benson was on line, but Turner snuck his hand around the tag with a perfect slide. Bohm and Sosa homered in the sixth to pull within one run of the Reds. When he deposited his fifth home run of the year in the camera well just inside the left-field foul pole, Bohm extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games.

But Cincinnati scored two runs in the seventh to put more distance before Stewart’s homer in the ninth.

‘As we started to scratch back, they keep tacking on runs,’ Mattingly said. ‘We just weren’t able to really stop, get our momentum going. We kind of had it, but we never were able to sustain that. They kept scoring.





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