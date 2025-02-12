Phillies Spring Training Begins: High Hopes and Familiar Faces in Clearwater

The Philadelphia Phillies kick off their 2025 spring training in Clearwater, Florida, with a mix of returning veterans and exciting additions. The team aims to build upon last year's success and make a run for the World Series.

Three days after the Eagles concluded their season in the way every team aspires, the Phillies converge in Clearwater to commence what they envision as a championship odyssey. Pitchers and catchers reported to BayCare Ballpark on Wednesday morning for their inaugural official workout. The full squad will hold its first practice next Monday, but numerous position players will gradually arrive throughout this initial week. J.T. Realmuto, for instance, is already present.

The Phillies retain the majority of their pitching staff from 2024, excluding Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez, but welcome additions in the form of left-handed starter Jesus Luzardo, late-inning right-hander Jordan Romano, and starter/reliever Joe Ross. This marks the initial glimpse of newcomers Luzardo, Romano, and Max Kepler, three players boasting impressive track records despite enduring injury-plagued seasons. The Phillies opted against making substantial alterations to their offense this winter and are banking on Kepler to make a significant impact. Run prevention holds equal weight to run production, so they are also anticipating that the fortified pitching staff will compensate for the absence of another star offensive acquisition. Internal development is paramount to the team's aspirations. There exists another level Trea Turner can attain that he hasn't consistently reached as a Phillie. Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh also possess the potential to surpass their 2024 performances. Johan Rojas has diligently worked throughout the offseason to enhance his hitting prowess and was awarded the Dominican Winter League's Rookie of the Year title after batting .295 with a .382 on-base percentage in 111 plate appearances against respectable competition. When the previous season concluded, Phillies manager Rob Thomson and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski both emphasized the team's need to utilize more of the field in future endeavors. The prevailing notion is that the Phillies have become excessively pull-prone, in addition to exhibiting an offensive approach that leans more towards aggression than selectivity. This is likely to be a focal point during spring training. Turner and Stott might be the two most crucial players to observe in this regard, as employing the entire field would unlock Turner's potential as a more formidable leadoff threat, and it would extend the Phillies' lineup if Stott can revert to that strategy. The Grapefruit League schedule spans from February 22nd through March 24th, promising a lengthy stay in Florida. This veteran group harbors the belief that they can capture a World Series title, possesses the knowledge to prepare effectively, has experience navigating expectations, and is fully aware of the arduous journey ahead. It's a team eager to transcend the disappointing conclusion to 2024, and it all commences for the Phillies today





