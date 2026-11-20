The Philadelphia Phillies have already been busy this offseason, officially hiring Don Mattingly as their manager and making several changes to the coaching sta

Aug 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh looks on after hitting into the final out of a loss against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Philadelphia Phillies have already been busy this offseason, officially hiring Don Mattingly as their manager and making several changes to the coaching staff under him. Both coaches are going to have their work cut out for them, looking to improve areas of weakness for the Phillies.

Also read 3 Moves Phillies Have To Make Before Possible MLB Lockout

One of the players Fatse will potentially be working closely with isAccording to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Philadelphia plans to tender their outfielder a contract today, ahead of the 5 p.m. ET deadline. That is when the non-tender deadline is, and if the Phillies decided not to offer Marsh a contract, he would have immediately become a free agent.

Apr 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh hits a single against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Heading into his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent, Marsh is projected to receive another sizable raise.

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Last season, he earned $5.2 million; in 2027, he is expected to make much more, with a projection of $8.3 million, There are certainly some people who would argue that Marsh is not worth that price given how much he struggled in the second half of the season. He was the least productive hitter in baseball over the final 2.5-3 months, turning back into strictly a platoon player.

However, it was revealed recently that Marsh underwent surgery on his wrist after the Phillies were eliminated from the playoffs. That could have certainly contributed to his lack of production in the second half because his swing speed remained consistent, but his pop disappeared. An All-Star for the first time in his career in 2026, the veteran outfielder showcased what he was capable of when healthy.

He was as impactful as any batter in the lineup and the most consistent player at the plate the team had. Can he find that level of production again now that he got his wrist operated on and will presumably be healthy when the 2027 season begins? At the very least, Philadelphia knows it can deploy him as the left-handed hitting side of a platoon and that he provides above-average defense across the outfield.

There is certainly a chance that he is used as a trade chip still this winter, but the first step was tendering him a contract, which the team will reportedly do. It was the right decision to make, because not tendering him, making him a free agent and potentially losing him for nothing, would have made no sense.

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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News.

Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker.

In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.