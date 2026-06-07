Phillies rediscover their home-field advantage with 5-1 week at CBP

A productive 5-1 week at home pushed the Phillies back over .500 at Citizens Bank Park and strengthened their wild-card position.

Something important happened for the Phillies over the last week. Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. The Phillies wrapped up their first homestand of June with a 9-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon.

When the homestand opened, the Phils were two games under .500 in their Pattison Avenue playground. Five wins and one loss later, they are two games over .500 at home, 35-30 overall, and in control of a wild-card spot as they hit the road for six games, three against the defending American League champion Toronto Blue Jays and three against the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. As the weather has warmed, so has the Phils’ offense.

They hit .278 on homestand, belted 10 home runs and scored 32 runs, 5.3 per game. At the start of the homestand, they ranked second-to-last in the majors at 3.8 runs per game. The Phillies received outstanding starting pitching on the homestand from Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler.

Meanwhile, Jesus Luzardo and Andrew Painter struggled. Aaron Nola was somewhere in the middle. He pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball, walking none and striking out eight, in beating San Diego on the first night of the homestand. On Sunday, Nola closed out the homestand with 4 1/3 innings of five-run ball.

The right-hander scattered six hits. He walked four and the White Sox turned three of them into runs. The Phillies’ offense was able to play over Nola’s underwhelming outing with an 11-hit attack that included home runs by Rafael Marchan and Brandon Marsh.





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