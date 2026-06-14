Phillies Rally Past Brewers 9-8 After Friday Night Shutout

The Philadelphia Phillies bounced back from a one-hit shutout loss to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-8 on Saturday night. After starting pitcher Aaron Nola gave up a three-run lead, the Phillies scored five runs in the sixth and survived a shaky eighth inning. Jhoan Duran secured the save as Philadelphia evened the weekend series. Key offensive contributors included J.T. Realmuto, who hit a three-run homer, and Edmundo Sosa, who homered early. The Phillies now stand at 38-32, firmly in the National League wild-card race, with a 29-13 record since Don Mattingly took over as manager.

MILWAUKEE – The Phillies displayed a little resilience in their 9-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night. In the wide-angle view, they bounced back from Friday night’s throttling at the hands of Milwaukee right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, who shut them out on one hit and 15 strikeouts.

In the up-close view, the Phils didn’t fret when starting pitcher Aaron Nola gave up a three-run lead in the middle innings. They rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth, another in the eighth and ultimately survived a rocky eighth inning in which reliever Brad Keller did his best to give it all away. Keller faced eight batters in the eighth and gave up three runs as the Brewers rallied to make it a one-run game.

He got the final two outs of the inning with two men on base. Jhoan Duran took over in the ninth and got the save. The weekend series is even heading into Sunday afternoon’s finale in which the Phillies will send Cristopher Sánchez to the mound. His 1.54 ERA is second only to Misiorowski’s MLB-best mark of 1.34.

The Phillies are 38-32, firmly in the NL wild card picture, and 29-13 since Don Mattingly replaced Rob Thomson as skipper on April 28. After being held to just a single by on Friday night, the Phils’ bats awakened for 17 hits, including two home runs, Saturday night. Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto all had three hits.

Bryson Stott had a pair of RBI doubles. Realmuto had an RBI single and a three-run homer. Edmundo Sosa also homered. Sosa, starting in left field against lefty Shane Drohan, homered on an 0-2 pitch up around his eyeballs to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the second.

The Phils built their lead to 3-0 on hits by Stott and Realmuto in the fourth. Nola gave up the lead on a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth and a solo shot in the fifth, but the Phils stormed back in the top of the sixth. Marsh and Sosa started the five-run rally with a pair of hits.

Stott broke the tie with his second RBI double and Realmuto opened things up with a booming three-run homer to left. Before the uprising was over, Bryce Harper stroked a sacrifice fly to center to make it 8-3. Jose Alvarado gave up a two-run homer in the seventh, but the Phils got a run back in the eighth on an RBI hit by Marsh. The run proved huge when Keller had trouble in the bottom of the inning.

Nola did not pitch well. He gave up three runs, all coming on a pair of homers, over 4 2/3 innings. It was the second straight game that he failed to make it through the fifth inning and sixth time overall in 14 starts. Nola took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth.

The Brewers got two back in that inning when Nola allowed a leadoff single to William Contreras and a one-out homer to left-handed hitting Garrett Mitchell. That two-run homer to dead center came on a 3-2 curveball. An inning later, Jackson Chourio tied the game when he stroked a 2-2 curveball over the center field wall. The curveball has been Nola’s best pitch this season.

In fact, it’s one of the best in baseball. He got hurt with the pitch Saturday night, but the Phils lived to tell about it as they put up enough offense to survive a shaky bullpen.





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