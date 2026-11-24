'The Pete Roses, the (Lenny) Dykstras, the (John) Kruks — that's the mold Dante plays every night,' Blazers coach Micah Nori said of his son Dante, a rising Phillies outfield prospect.

Just like every hotshot slugger in the Midwest, getting to the big leagues was a given for Micah Nori. At least, it was in his teenage mind.

“Back in the day, it wasn’t a question of whether we were going to be major baseball players,” said Micah Nori, who, somehow, is the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. “It was, ‘Are you going to be in the Hall of Fame or not? ’ Like, it was a given. ” It was, of course, not a given.

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It never happened for Micah Nori, even though his father, Fred Nori, had been a Mets minor-leaguer, and even though Micah hit over .300 as an infielder at Indiana University. He wasn’t even drafted. He saw friends and teammates and opponents make it to the big leagues, including Scott Rolen, a hotshot baseball and basketball recruit for Indiana whom the Phillies drafted in the second round out of high school.

Rolen made it to the bigs, made it to the Hall, and yes, Nori was a little jealous. He was a little jealous of all of them. Except this one kid. His kid.

The Phillies drafted Nori’s firstborn, Dante Nori, in the first round out of high school in 2024. He is the No. 2 outfield prospect in an organization bereft of outfield prospects and the No. 7 prospect overall, according to MLB.com . He hit .400 for Italy in the World Baseball Classic and began the year at double-A Reading, but, beginning in early June, a stress fracture in his pelvis cost him two precious months.

He hit .244 with 17 steals in 67 games with Reading, but he hit .271 with a .427 on-base percentage in 17 games in the Arizona Fall League. Team and league sources say Nori could open 2027 as the centerfielder at triple-A Lehigh Valley, and, depending on how things go, and depending on whether labor issues shutter the Major League season, Dante could fulfill Micah’s boyhood fantasy sooner than later. He can play center field. He can bat leadoff.

No current Phillies player can do that consistently. There is a spot in Philadelphia for Dante Nori. There will be no envy from Micah.

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“I would probably be jealous of anybody else, but not him,” Micah said. “Like, if I couldn’t do it, he can live this dream. ” Long and winding road Micah Nori grew up in Middletown, Ohio, the same town that gave us Kyle Schwarber . Micah followed his father, Fred, to Indiana University, where he played shortstop and second base and hit .305 with 20 home runs, 127 RBIs, and 18 steals.

Fred Nori had played 176 minor-league games over two years in the Mets organization before he started coaching three high school sports. Micah knew pro ball was beyond his depth. He took a job as a graduate baseball assistant at Miami University in Ohio and became their hitting coach, but one day, two years out of college, Micah found himself sitting across from Raptors coach Butch Carter, who his dad had coached in high school.

Carter offered Micah a job as a game-film intern. That job morphed into a five-year gig as an advance scout, where he lasted through three head coaches, making contacts, doing good work, and welcoming Dante into the world. He went back to IU as the hitting coach in 2005, but the Raptors lured him back north of the border, where he began his ascent as a glib and curious assistant.

His ability to adjust to the game’s evolutions on the court and his ability to forge relationships with both old-school coaches and executives as well as new-school players and analytics theorists made him a welcome addition to staffs in Toronto, Sacramento, Denver, Detroit, and Minnesota. His wealth of experience made him the first major hire of Dallas-based pickleball magnate and Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon, who led a group that bought the Blazers in April and hired Nori in mid-June.

Nori is entertaining — he once compared Memphis guard Desmond Bane to “Elf on the Shelf” and said a fast-paced game was “On like Donkey Kong” — but it was his acumen, not his wit, that got him hired. Former Sixers guard Jrue Holiday, now with his fifth team and ninth head coach in his 18 seasons, thinks Micah Nori was made for this.

“Like, he’s funny, but at the same time, he’s actually very serious and very, very competitive,” Holiday said. “And I feel like, as a competitor, you appreciate that. ” Micah reached the highest point of his sports life just as Dante was going through the first big setback of his. Comeback Kid Dante Nori hit .261 through three minor-league levels in 2025, his first full pro season, hit .308 in the Arizona Fall League, and mashed in the WBC.

He was stretching a single into a double for Reading in April when he first felt the pain. It grew over the next two months, and he hit .198 in May.

“He had his first hiccup,” Micah said. “It was the first time he’s been injured, really, in his whole life. ” Dante returned in time to help Reading reach the Eastern League playoffs and go 4-0, winning their first title in 31 years. Dante had four hits, four walks, and scored five runs in the four games.

He hit the AFL running — running pain-free, in fact. He stole five bases. Most intriguing, he walked 15 times in 17 games. Current Phillies centerfielder Justin Crawford walked 27 times in 149 games.

Micah even got to watch him live in Scottsdale on Nov. 3, the night before the Blazers beat the Suns in Phoenix. Dante doubled and scored a run in a win.

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“I got to get out there for one game. It was cool,” Micah said. Given their disparate schedules, it was a rare chance to be in the same place at the same time. Dante repaid the visit Monday, and he watched his dad win again.

It is stressful for both of them.

“When you can get away from work and just go be a parent, you realize your stress levels as a parent, watching your kids do anything, is a hell of a lot higher than it is when you’re getting ready to go out here,” Micah said, pointing toward the Sixers’ basketball court. “Because you have a little bit of control. So, when you have no control over the outcome and it’s your loved ones, that part’s always tough.

” What he can control, he’s controlling pretty well, so far. Up and coming The Blazers played last season without future Hall of Fame point guard Damian Lillard, who ruptured his Achilles in the 2025 playoffs. They lost coach Chauncey Billups to a gambling investigation that resulted in federal charges. Interim head coach Tiago Splitter led them to a 42-40 record, who left for the Bulls.

He left Micah Nori a full cupboard. They are 11-6 after a 128-111 win Monday night , which ended an 11-day, six-game road trip. Two of their last three losses were one-point affairs. They beat the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference by 17 points on their home court.

Lillard, 36, is still averaging more than 20 points per game. They’ve played their last 13 games without combustible newcomer Ja Morant, who has a hamstring strain. Israeli forward Deni Avdija, their leading scorer, made the All-Star team last year in his sixth season. He scored 31 Monday night, to the delight of hundreds of flag-waving Israel supporters who stayed until the ushers made them leave.

Like Dante Nori, Holiday was a first-round pick in Philly. He knows what the town demands. He offered Dante advice.

“Just embrace the city. If you play hard and you go out there and give your all for the city, the city will do anything for you,” Holiday said.

“That’s how I felt when I was here. I felt like I laid it on the line every single night. Did my best to try to get wins and make the city proud. I feel like they felt that.

” Micah said that Dante can handle it.

“The Pete Roses, the Dykstras, the Kruks — those type of guys — I think that’s the mold in which Dante plays the game every single night,” Micah said. “And I think that that’s what, number one, Philly fans respect. They cheer for people that are going to put it on the line and compete their off, for lack of a better term. “And that’s the mold that he’s in. ”