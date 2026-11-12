Phillies honor military members and their families at Citizens Bank Park for Veterans Day

The event brought together military families from across the Delaware Valley and gave veterans an opportunity to be recognized for their service and sacrifice.

The Phillies and SEI honored veterans and active-duty military members Wednesday night, welcoming about 200 service members and their families to Citizens Bank Park for an evening of activities and recognition.

The event brought together military families from across the Delaware Valley and gave veterans an opportunity to be recognized for their service and sacrifice. Farren, who was deployed to Afghanistan, said she is grateful for the support she has received at home while remembering those who did not return.

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"A lot of people I served with didn't get the chance to come back home, and I would give up anything for them to be. So, I appreciate when somebody says thank you or to do stuff like this," Farren said. Former Phillies players Mickey Morandini, Dickie Noles and Milt Thompson joined the celebration. They showed attendees how to swing, while other guests toured the stadium.

Families also received Phillies swag and signed souvenirs.

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"To give them the recognition they deserve. We're very honored and proud of all of our military people," Morandini said. Malayshia Allford case: Medical examiner's report reveals new details in murder of missing girl"There's a lot of veterans who are facing some hard times right now, homelessness, mental illness, so to be honored here tonight. We're very thankful," said David Miller of New Castle, Delaware.

The executive director of Chosen 300 said one-fifth of Philadelphia's homeless population are veterans. The organization provided veterans with warm meals and clothing.

"We want to celebrate those who fought for us but are also down on their luck," Chosen 300 Executive Director Brian Jenkins said. Despite the struggles some veterans face, many at the event said serving their country was one of the best decisions they ever made and that they would do it again.

"For me, I did this out of, it's so hard to explain, for the good of my country, the betterment of my family, and you and everybody," said Matthew Cieslinski of Wilmington. Malayshia Allford case: Medical examiner's report reveals new details in murder of missing girl