Phillies Hold off White Sox in Slugfest To Take Series Victory

The Philadelphia Phillies have carried their success in May over into June, remaining hot and climbing their way back into the playoff picture in the National L

Jun 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm hits an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park.

| Eric Hartline-Imagn Images The Philadelphia Phillies have carried their success in May over into June, remaining hot and climbing their way back into the playoff picture in the National League. After winning their first six series under interim manager Don Mattingly, the team lost two in a row. A trip out west helped them get back on track, sweeping the San Diego Padres before losing two out of three to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They returned home after that series loss and immediately picked up two more. Another sweep of the Padres was completed at Citizens Bank Park before the Phillies welcomed in the Chicago White Sox. One of the biggest surprises in baseball, Philadelphia was able to hold them off in Game 1, 8-6, before being defeated in Game 2, 6-3. In the rubber game matinee, the Phillies' offense was able to come alive to hold off the American League Central visitors.

Jun 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber gets a lift from third baseman Alec Bohm after sliding safely into home against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Imageswere the only players to not register a hit, as the team recorded 11. The hitless afternoon snapped the five-game hitting streak that Garcia had put together.and catcher Rafael Marchan.

Marchan hit his in the second inning to give Philadelphia the lead back, while Marsh went deep the following inning to get back the run Aaron Nola allowed in the top of the inning. , Nola labored through 4.1 innings of work this afternoon. He got himself into trouble, issuing four walks and allowing six hits that resulted in five earned runs being scored against him. , something that has been plaguing him throughout the year.

Unfortunately, his ERA still rose to 5.86 on the season, and his WHIP is up to 1.46. Luckily, the team’s bats were able to pick up the slack, battling back each time that the White Sox were able to score off Nola. The bullpen was also lights out during the afternoon. Tim Mayza was able to limit the damage, getting the last two outs in relief of the veteran starter in the fifth inning.

After that, Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering and Jonathan Bowlan pitched four scoreless innings to seal the deal. The Phillies will now be on the road for six straight games, starting with a trip north of the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays before taking on the Milwaukee Brewers. Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism.

During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker.

In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.





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