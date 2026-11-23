Several intriguing players became available after Friday’s non-tender deadline, including former All-Stars and pitchers looking to bounce back.

We caught up with the Phillies President of Baseball Operations at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas to discuss an array of topics including Aidan Miller’s future.

Last winter, the Phillies took a chance on a former All-Star when they signed Adolis García to a one-year, $10 million deal after the Rangers non-tendered him. García hit .195 with seven home runs and a .599 OPS before undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn lat muscle in June. He did, however, provide the Phillies with strong defense in right field before the injury.

Also read Phillies Should Reunite With Recently Non-Tendered Slugger

Friday's non-tender deadline added several names to an already crowded free-agent market, including former All-Stars, established starting pitchers and relievers with intriguing underlying numbers. Some could be candidates to bounce back with another organization, much like the Phillies hoped García would last winter. The Phillies made a few decisions of their own, non-tendering outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, infielder Brett Harris and right-handers Moisés Chace and Andrew Hoffmann.

They also acquired reliever Jordan Leasure from the White Sox for pitching prospect Christian Coppola. Players who are non-tendered immediately become free agents rather than going through waivers. Teams can sign them to new contracts, and their major league service time carries over. Players who haven't reached six years of service can generally remain under their new club's control through salary arbitration.

Not all of them will require a guaranteed major league deal. Some could be brought to spring training on minor league contracts, giving teams an opportunity to evaluate them before committing a roster spot. Davis Schneider, UTILThe Voorhees, New Jersey native and only position player on this list helped the Blue Jays reach the World Series in 2025, hitting .234 with 11 home runs, a .361 on-base percentage and a .797 OPS.

He even homered off Blake Snell to lead off Game 5 of the World Series. But after struggling to begin 2026, Schneider found himself back in Triple-A Buffalo. He finished the major league season hitting just .145 with five home runs. Schneider has always had a good understanding of the strike zone, rarely chasing pitches and consistently working deep counts.

Advertisement

That approach was particularly evident during his time in Triple-A, where he walked 57 times against 49 strikeouts in 218 plate appearances. He posted a .450 on-base percentage and .910 OPS across 52 games. Of course, that production came against International League pitching, but the ability to control the strike zone gives Schneider something to build on. He can play second base and both corner outfield spots, although his defense isn't as strong as someone like Edmundo Sosa.

The Phillies have bench options who can handle left-handed pitching. Schneider, a right-handed hitter who has shown he can produce against righties, would give them a different type of utility bat. Schneider made his major league debut in 2023 but has accumulated just over two years of service time, qualifying for arbitration this winter as a Super Two player. That means whichever team signs him could retain him through the 2030 season, assuming he continues accruing major league service time.

For a Phillies team searching for a utility man, four years of remaining club control is another part of his appeal. The former top prospect was part of the package the Dodgers sent to Washington in the 2021 trade involving Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Two years later, he was an All-Star with the Nationals, posting a 3.91 ERA across 30 starts. Gray underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2024 and dealt with a flexor strain during his recovery.

He returned for just three relief appearances in 2026. The right-hander, who turns 29 in December, isn't particularly overpowering, but he had success limiting hard contact when healthy. His 2023 repertoire included seven different pitches: a slider, sinker, cutter, curveball, four-seam fastball, sweeper and changeup. That's a lot to work with, and perhaps an opportunity for the Phillies and pitching coach Caleb Cotham to simplify his approach.

Gray, who's familiar with the division, probably isn't someone the Phillies could immediately rely on for a rotation spot, but he could compete for a long-relief role and provide insurance if a starter gets hurt. The Phillies learned last season how quickly their starting pitching depth could be tested. Gray would give them a former All-Star who remains under club control through 2027 and could make spot starts if needed.

He would be eligible for free agency again following the season if he accrues another full year of major league service time. The 6-foot-9 right-hander spent the past six seasons with the Twins, making 24 starts and one relief appearance in 2026. He finished with a 4.47 ERA and 96 strikeouts across 131 innings. Like Gray, Ober has never relied on overpowering velocity.

His fastball sits in the upper 80s, but his height and extension help him get the ball on hitters more quickly than they might expect. He's also generally done a good job limiting walks, something the Phillies could value in a pitcher they're asking to provide dependable innings. Opposing hitters batted just .095 against it. Ober recorded 27 strikeouts with the pitch despite throwing it only 12.8 percent of the time.

There are concerns. Ober posted a 5.10 ERA in 2025 and dealt with right elbow inflammation this past season. His declining strikeout totals also suggest he may need to make adjustments to remain effective. Ober, 31, was entering his final year of arbitration eligibility with Minnesota and was projected to earn close to $7 million in 2027.

Advertisement

The Twins ultimately decided to move on, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. Like Gray, he's controllable through 2027 under the standard service-time rules. He wouldn't necessarily come cheap, but if the Phillies want another starter without making a long-term commitment, Ober could fit. Herget had a difficult 2026 season with the Rockies, posting a 5.70 ERA in 51 appearances.

That was a significant drop from 2025, when he recorded a 2.48 ERA in 59 outings, striking out 81 batters across 83⅓ innings. Colorado designated him for assignment Friday, and he subsequently elected free agency. Herget throws from a five-degree arm slot, an unusually low angle for a right-handed pitcher. He relies heavily on a sweeper that moves across the plate, giving hitters a much different look than they're accustomed to seeing.

Herget has pitched parts of eight major league seasons with a career 3.64 ERA. He's not a traditional power reliever, but his delivery, breaking-ball movement and ability to work multiple innings could fit in Philadelphia. The Phillies have made a point of developing pitchers with different arm angles and pitch shapes under Cotham. Herget, 33, would give them another opportunity to work with an experienced pitcher whose best seasons suggest he could still contribute.

Despite his eight seasons in the majors, Herget has accumulated just over five years of service time, leaving him under club control through 2027. He could be a candidate for a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, though a team signing him to a major league deal would also retain his arbitration rights for next season. Of the five names, Cruz, a reliever, has perhaps the strongest case to occupy a major league spot, provided he's healthy.

The 36-year-old right-hander made 61 appearances for the Yankees in 2026, posting a 3.13 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 54⅔ innings. Cruz ranked in the 99th percentile in hard-hit rate, allowing opponents to hit the ball 95 mph or harder just 27.1 percent of the time. His 39.1 percent whiff rate also ranked in the 99th percentile, while his .185 expected batting average was in the 97th percentile.

His best pitch is his splitter, which he threw 51.3 percent of the time last season. Hitters batted .161 against it, and the pitch generated a 52 percent whiff rate. The always amped-up Cruz does have trouble with walks. He issued 32 in 54⅔ innings last season, which can create problems in high-leverage situations.

But he's also shown an ability to work out of trouble. Opponents hit just .160 with runners in scoring position against him in 2026. Cruz suffered a partial tear of his right ulnar collateral ligament in August, ending his season. He elected to rehab the injury without surgery and resumed throwing later in the year, but there remains some uncertainty about his availability in 2027.

If he's healthy, Cruz could give the Phillies an experienced late-inning option capable of getting important outs before Jhoan Duran takes over in the ninth. And if Philadelphia explores trading Orion Kerkering this offseason, Cruz could be one of several relievers worth considering as a replacement. Despite turning 37 in March, Cruz has just over four years of major league service time.

He didn't make his MLB debut until 2022, and a team that signs him could retain his rights through 2028.