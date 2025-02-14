Phillies Catcher J.T. Realmuto Aims for Long-Term Future in Philadelphia

Realmuto, 33, enters the season with mutual interest in a contract extension from the Phillies. While his performance and leadership are invaluable, the team weighs his age and workload.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is entering his age-33 season with a desire to continue playing for many years to come, and the organization shares that sentiment. While there's mutual interest in extending Realmuto's contract, the decision isn't straightforward. The Phillies are mindful of Realmuto's age and the financial commitment involved.

Realmuto, known for his exceptional game-calling and leadership on the field, has consistently performed at a high level since joining the Phillies in 2019. He's a valuable asset to the team, not only for his offensive contributions but also for his work with the pitching staff. However, Realmuto has played a significant number of innings behind the plate, leading to concerns about his long-term durability.The Phillies are exploring ways to manage Realmuto's workload to prolong his career. They've discussed scaling back his catching duties and have a young catching prospect in Eduardo Tait, although he's still several years away from being ready to take over the starting role. Realmuto himself believes his athleticism and dedication to fitness will allow him to play for an extended period. He expressed a desire to play as long as his body allows and his family is comfortable with the demands of his career





PhillyInquirer / 🏆 81. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

J.T. Realmuto Phillies Contract Extension Catcher Durability Philadelphia Phillies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phillies' Realmuto Open to Outfield ExperimentPhiladelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is open to trying out in the outfield as manager Rob Thomson looks for creative ways to manage his workload. Realmuto, at 34, wants to prioritize health, and Thomson wants to keep his bat in the lineup even on days he's not catching. While it's just a suggestion at this point, Realmuto is willing to take fly balls during spring training to see how comfortable he feels.

Read more »

Mets Catcher Francisco Alvarez Aims for Plate Discipline and Breakout 2025 SeasonComing off a season with power but inconsistent contact, Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez is focused on improving his plate discipline and becoming a more selective hitter in 2025. He attributes his struggles in 2024 to a need for better approach, particularly against breaking pitches. Alvarez is confident he can learn from his past experiences and emerge as a key offensive force for the Mets in the upcoming season.

Read more »

Padres Catcher Competition Heats Up as Spring Training ApproachesThe San Diego Padres are facing a heated battle for the starting catcher position as spring training nears. Luis Campusano, after a disappointing 2023 season, will be challenged by veteran Carson Kelly and newcomer Roberto Díaz.

Read more »

Mariners Re-Acquire Catcher Blake Hunt from OriolesThe Seattle Mariners have traded for catcher Blake Hunt, bringing him back to the organization after a brief stint with the Baltimore Orioles. Hunt was initially acquired by the Mariners last year but was traded to Baltimore in May. Seattle designated infielder Samad Taylor for assignment to make room for Hunt on the 40-man roster.

Read more »

Seidler Family Feud Heads to Texas Courts; Padres Add Veteran CatcherThe legal battle between Sheel Seidler and her late husband's brothers escalates as SKMC seeks arbitration in Texas. Meanwhile, the Padres bolster their catching depth by signing veteran Martín Maldonado.

Read more »

Jeff Torborg, former big league catcher and manager, dies at 83Jeff Torborg, the former catcher who caught Sandy Koufax’s perfect game and was the 1990 AL manager of the year with the Chicago White Sox, died Sunday. He was 83. The White Sox said on social media that Torborg died in Westfield, New Jersey. A cause of death wasn’t given.

Read more »