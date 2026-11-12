Phillies are trying to fill holes before baseball goes into hibernation

The lockout is less than three weeks away as Dave Dombrowski exits “productive” GM meetings

LAS VEGAS – The general managers’ meetings wrap up on Thursday morning. Dave Dombrowski and his lieutenants will leave knowing they have just 20 days to add to their roster before the game goes into a wintertime hibernation as the owners and players battle over a new labor agreement.

Dombrowski and his staff spent significant time meeting with agents and other clubs during their stay in Las Vegas.

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“I can’t tell you we’re closer to anything, but it’s been productive in that we have more information,” the Phillies’ president of baseball operations said late Wednesday afternoon, adding that sometimes a deal can come together quickly. Shortly before Dombrowski spoke to reporters, super-agent Scott Boras held an hour-long session with reporters.

Boras mostly talked about the sport’s labor situation, saying the game is in excellent financial shape and that players are “emboldened” with facts as they remain firmly against the salary cap that owners want. When Boras did talk about players, one of the names that came up was his client Randy Arozarena, a right-handed hitting, run-producing outfielder who profiles as just what the Phillies are looking for.

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According to sources, the Phils have checked in on Arozarena, but play on him is significant and the cost will be steep, $22 million to $25 million over four or five years by some estimates. The Phillies’ payroll is already tight. With arbitration estimates, it projects to be in the neighborhood of $290 million. It landed at roughly $322 million in 2026.

Dombrowski said he has a “generous” budget, but he would not say if the 2027 payroll would equal the 2026 payroll. Arozarena received a $23.15 million qualifying offer from the Seattle Mariners so the Phils would surrender their second- and fifth-round draft picks if they signed him. Ditto for Seiya Suzuki, another right-handed hitting, run-producing corner outfielder who would fit what the Phillies are looking for. Suzuki projects to get a deal similar to Arozarena.

Suzuki will turn 33 in August. Arozarena will turn 32 in February. Speaking in general about free agents, Dombrowski said the consequences of a qualifying offer would not prevent him from signing a player.

“You prefer not to and it does weigh into what you’re doing, but I’m not reluctant to do that if we think it’s the right deal to make,” he said. If the Phillies are looking for a run producer who does not come with a qualifying offer, they could turn to Teruaki Sato, the 27-year-old Japanese slugger. Sato plays third base and corner outfield.

The Phils are interested, but have questions about his defense at third base, a position that could be rookie Aidan Miller's in 2027. If Sato were to come to Philadelphia, it would be as a corner outfielder. Sato won the Triple Crown in his home country when he hit .306 with 39 homers and 106 RBIs for the Hanshin Tigers last season. The Phils would love that kind of offense.

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However, Sato does register high strikeout totals and he hits left-handed. The Phils are already a lefty-heavy team and they would like to improve their contact skills while cutting down on strikeouts. General manager Preston Mattingly and assistant general manager Jorge Velandia have both scouted Sato, who is likely to sign before the lockout.

As far as trading for a bat – or any player for that matter – Dombrowski said the threat of a short season in 2027 would not prevent him from acquiring a player who might only have a year of contractual control remaining.

“I think everyone feels at some point we’re going to have a season,” Dombrowski said. “So even if you have a shortened season, if you got a guy that helps you win a championship, you’re happy with it. ” In addition to landing a bat, Dombrowski needs to come out of this offseason with a left-handed reliever. The Phillies like lefty Adrian Morejon – who doesn’t?

– but there are others on the market, such as JoJo Romero and Steve Okert. The Phillies will continue to develop top pitching prospect Gage Wood as a starter, Dombrowski said, but the bullpen could be a possibility down the road.

“A lot of people might say we should put him in the bullpen,” Dombrowski said. “I never say no to anything, but, for me, I think it’s important that he continues to develop as a starter. We think he can be a starter. We need starting pitching depth, so we think it’s more important to use him there. ”