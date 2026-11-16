Phillies Among at Least 5 Teams Reportedly Interested in Free Agent LHP

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of several teams that are on the lookout for bullpen help this offseason. Their relief staff has fallen short time and time ag

May 2, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting hats and gloves sit on the bench against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park.

Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Philadelphia Phillies are one of several teams that are on the lookout for bullpen help this offseason. Their relief staff has fallen short time and time again over the last few years when it matters most.

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That is something President of Baseball OperationsThe Phillies don’t have many spots available in the bullpen, with Jhoan Duran, Alex McFarlane, Jonathan Bowlan, Caleb Kilian and Tim Mayza seemingly locked into the bullpen. At least one more high-leverage arm needs to be added, and preferably, Philadelphia could kill two birds with one stone if they were able to sign someone such as A.J. Minter.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the veteran southpaw is drawing interest from the Phillies and at least four other teams: the Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals. Aug 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher A.J. Minter throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

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Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The veteran left-handed reliever is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, as Morosi noted. He had a 1.051 WHIP and 5.13 K/BB ratio in 2026 between his time with the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins. 48 appearances were made combined, and he threw 45.2 innings with 41 strikeouts.

Staying healthy has been a challenge for Minter at points in his career, but when he is on the mound, he has been incredibly productive. He has a 3.15 ERA across 405.1 Major League innings with 477 strikeouts, possessing the repertoire to succeed as a late-inning relief pitcher. For Philadelphia, Minter makes a lot of sense.

His extensive experience pitching in the National League East, as all but 22.1 innings of his career have come with the Atlanta Braves and Mets, is certainly appealing. He also has late-game experience with 37 saves in his career. A.J. Minter is among the most popular left-handed relievers on the FA market, coming off one of the best seasons of his career ..

The San Diego Padres All-Star free agent relief pitcher received the qualifying offer, which would mean the Phillies have to surrender their second and fifth-highest draft picks along with $1 million in international bonus pool money on top of the lucrative long-term deal Morejon would command. With the relief pitching market seemingly being set at $11-12 million by Emilio Pagan and Evan Phillips, getting in on Minter before the market really explodes would be a smart move by Philadelphia.

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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News.

Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker.

In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.