Philippine authorities seek charges against Meghan Markle's father for child sexual abuse material. Details on the evidence, US custody status, and Meghan's past statements.

Philippine police have formally requested that local prosecutors charge Thomas Markle Sr., the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with possession and intent to distribute child sexual abuse material. Officials confirmed this development on Wednesday morning, marking a significant legal escalation in a case that spans international jurisdictions.

Cebu Prosecutor Confirms Legal Charges

Cebu province prosecutor Graeme Elmido verified to the BBC that police submitted official documents requesting these specific charges. The filing includes two counts of intent to distribute Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material (CSAEM) and one count of possession of CSAEM. These complaints were originally submitted by the Visayas Field Unit's Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) on Monday. This action places the burden of review squarely on the provincial legal authorities to determine if the case proceeds to trial.

Also read Thomas Markle Sr Charged in Philippines with Child Sexual Abuse Material Offenses

Brigadier General Allen Rae Co of the Philippine National Police (PNP) also issued a statement confirming the request for charges. According to reports from GMA News, the PNP spokesperson explained that the complaints would now undergo a formal evaluation and case build-up process. This procedural step is standard for ensuring all evidence meets the threshold for criminal prosecution in the Philippine judicial system.

Evidence Found During Residence Search

The legal action follows an examination of Thomas Markle's former place of residence in the Philippines conducted in October. During this search, Philippine police officers discovered thousands of child sexual abuse photographs and at least one video stored on electronic devices allegedly linked to Markle. The materials reportedly depicted underage boys and girls of Asian, Latino, and European descent. Notably, the outlet noted that some of the minors in the recovered materials appeared to be Filipino, adding a layer of local severity to the allegations.

Advertisement

Four boxes containing these devices and old video tapes were handed over to officers by the Duchess' half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. This handover occurred during the period when Markle Sr. was residing in the country. The scale of the digital evidence, described as thousands of images, suggests a extensive collection that forms the basis of the current possession charges.

Ongoing US Custody and Legal Issues

While facing scrutiny in Asia, Thomas Markle Sr. remains under intense legal pressure in the United States as well. He was placed under federal custody last week after authorities found him in violation of the terms of his pre-trial release. The violation involved allegations that he tampered with his court-ordered ankle monitor, a breach that typically results in strict detention until trial.

Markle Sr. had resided in the Philippines for roughly ten months throughout 2025. His movement between countries has complicated ongoing legal proceedings in both nations. The combination of US federal custody violations and the new international child abuse allegations creates a complex legal landscape for the elderly defendant.

Meghan Markle's Past Statements and Distance

This news comes amidst a complex history between Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and her family. The Duchess reportedly distanced herself from her father in 2018. Recent reports from the BBC indicate that she also broke contact with Thomas Markle Jr. last year. In those communications, she stated that she and the authorities knew he had abused young girls.

Advertisement

Meghan explained in her correspondence that she hoped her decision to largely cut off contact from her father would be understood. She explicitly mentioned that she does not allow him to have contact with her children. These past statements provide context for her current lack of involvement in the ongoing legal battles facing her father and half-brother in both the United States and the Philippines.