Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte Faces Impeachment Trial

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is facing a potential impeachment trial after a complaint filed against her by a majority of the House of Representatives. The complaint alleges inciting to sedition, grave threats, large-scale corruption, and misuse of confidential funds. Duterte has been accused of threatening President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his wife, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez in a November online news conference.

She suggested they would face consequences if she were killed in an unspecified plot. Duterte has denied that her remarks constituted threats, but they sparked a national security alarm and subsequent investigations, including by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). The NBI has filed complaints against Duterte for inciting to sedition and grave threats with the Department of Justice. The DOJ will decide whether to dismiss the complaints or elevate them to court. Duterte reacted to the move by saying she had expected it, accusing her political rivals of attempting to prevent her from seeking the presidency when Marcos Jr.'s term ends in 2028. The impeachment complaint, which was signed by over 300 House members, largely composed of Marcos Jr.'s allies, will be reviewed by the 24-member Senate after Congress resumes in June. Duterte has remained vague about her plans for the upcoming impeachment trial, declining to state whether resignation is an option. She aims to avoid a possible conviction that would disqualify her from running for president. The allegations against Duterte stem from her controversial statements and actions during her time as vice president, particularly her vocal criticism of political opponents and her involvement in the government's anti-drug campaign





