Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte Faces Criminal Complaints and Impeachment Over Threat to Assassinate President

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is facing mounting political pressure after government investigators filed criminal complaints, including sedition, against her for threatening to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assassinated if she were killed. Additionally, the House of Representatives has filed an impeachment complaint against Duterte, alleging corruption, misuse of funds, and inciting sedition.

Philippine government investigators filed criminal complaints, including sedition, against Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday over her public threat to have the president assassinated if she herself was killed in an escalating political storm.

National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago said at a news conference that the complaints of inciting to sedition and grave threats against Duterte were filed at the Department of Justice, which would decide whether to dismiss the complaints outright or elevate them to court. Duterte reacted briefly by saying that she had expected the move by the NBI. She has accused her political rivals of taking steps to prevent her from seeking the presidency when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s term ends in 2028. The vice president's father himself, whose presidential term ended in 2022, is facing legal troubles. The International Criminal Court has been investigating the widespread killings under a brutal anti-drug crackdown he oversaw while in office as a possible crime against humanity. Sara Duterte ran as Marcos' vice presidential running mate in 2022. Their whirlwind political alliance, however, deteriorated into a bitter feud in an Asian democracy that has long been hamstrung by clashing political clans.The complaints stem from a range of accusations that included her threat to have Marcos, his wife and House Speaker Martin Romualdez killed if she herself were fatally attacked in an unspecified plot that she brought up in an online news conference in November. The impeachment complaint, which was signed by a majority of the more than 300 members of the House, which is dominated by Marcos’ allies, also included allegations of largescale corruption and misuse of her office’s confidential funds. The 24-member Senate plans to tackle the impeachment complaint after Congress reopens in June. The vice president has vaguely denied that what she said amounted to a threat against Marcos, his wife and Romualdez, the president’s cousin, but her remarks still sparked a national security alarm at the time and investigations, including by the NBI.During a recent interview, Duterte refused to specify whether resignation would be an option in her upcoming impeachment trial, but she refused to say if resignation was an option so that she could preempt a possible conviction that would bar her from running for president in the future





