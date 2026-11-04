Philippine Police Near Charges Against Thomas Markle Over Child Abuse Images

Philippine police discovered explicit content involving minors at Thomas Markle's Cebu apartment. Formal charges are imminent as investigators analyze digital evidence found by his son.

Philippine police are reportedly preparing to bring formal criminal charges against Thomas Markle following the discovery of explicit child sexual abuse material at his residential unit in Cebu. Major General Wilson Asueta of the Philippine National Police announced that investigators have identified files containing Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material, or CSEAM, on digital devices seized during a search of the 82-year-old man's apartment.

Discovery of Explicit Digital Evidence

Officers executed a search warrant on Thursday to examine four storage boxes located within Markle's flat. The subsequent forensic examination revealed nine mobile phones, three SD cards, five hard drives, and a digital camera among the seized items. Major General Asueta confirmed that digital forensics analysis has identified videos featuring male and female minors engaged in sexual activities, alongside explicit materials involving non-minors.

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The Philippine National Police stated that the investigation is proceeding in the correct direction as field investigators work to validate the information provided to them. Authorities noted that the children depicted in the videos did not appear to be from the Philippines, but instead appeared to be of Asian Caucasian descent. The force indicated that the discovery of these images brings them very close to filing formal charges.

Son Provides Evidence to Authorities

The cache of potential evidence was handed over to law enforcement by Thomas Markle Jr, the 60-year-old son of the Duke of Sussex and a resident of the Philippines. Thomas Markle Jr claimed that he had discovered hundreds, if not thousands, of child abuse pictures and videos while reviewing family materials. He stated that one image appeared to depict his father engaged in sexual activity with an underage girl, prompting him to contact the police.

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Thomas Markle has consistently denied any wrongdoing regarding these allegations. He admitted to paying for sex with adult prostitutes in the Philippines but characterized the accusations of child abuse as sick lies. He has suggested that he was set up and that the allegations against him are fabricated attempts to damage his reputation and that of his daughter, Meghan.

Medical Status and Extradition Concerns

Thomas Markle relocated from Mexico to the Philippines in January of last year before moving to the United States in May. His transfer to the US followed the amputation of his lower leg. Reports indicate that he was moved into a care facility for dementia patients in Florida on Friday. Legal experts and law enforcement sources believe it is unlikely that an individual with advanced dementia would be eligible for extradition to face trial.

Despite the medical situation, international attention remains on the case. Mexican authorities confirmed that they raided a storage unit previously rented by Markle in Rosarito. This action followed reports of a stash of indecent images of children found at that location. The FBI is also understood to be investigating the matter, particularly after Scotland Yard shared a letter sent by his late ex-wife, Roslyn Loveless, in January 2019.

Impact on Royal Family and Legal Proceedings

The case has caused significant distress for the Royal Family, particularly for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Scottish police referred themselves to the independent police watchdog after failing to act on a letter from Roslyn Loveless, despite sharing a copy with Meghan and Prince Harry. The letter reportedly claimed that Markle moved to Asia because he believed 12-year-olds were legal there.

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Police have reportedly advised Meghan not to speak publicly about the claims. She has previously expressed that she was deeply distressed by the allegations against her father. As the Philippine National Police continue to pore over the digital evidence, sources indicate that serious images of child abuse have been confirmed. The force maintains that formal charges are very close, though no specific date for the filing has been announced.