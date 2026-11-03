Philippine Police Investigate Thomas Markle Sr. Over Child Abuse Claims

Philippine authorities investigate Thomas Markle Sr. regarding child abuse material found at his residence, while Meghan Markle emphasizes protecting her children from the allegations.

Authorities in the Philippines are currently investigating serious child abuse claims directed at Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Duchess Meghan Markle. The investigation was triggered after Thomas Markle Jr. reported discovering alleged child sex abuse material within boxes located at his father's former home in the country. This development has intensified scrutiny on the family's private affairs and prompted immediate responses from both law enforcement officials and the royal family.

Police Investigation Details and Evidence

On Tuesday, November 3, police officials stated that the cache associated with Thomas Markle Sr. contained a video depicting children engaging in sex acts. Authorities specified that the footage included both boys and girls performing sexual activities. The report further noted that the individuals in the clip were identified as Asian and Caucasian minors, with no Filipino subjects present in the recording. It remains unclear whether Thomas Markle Sr. appeared in any of the videos found during the search.

Also read Met Police Scandal: Failure to Act on 2019 Letter Accusing Thomas Markle Sr of Abuse

Official Statements and Legal Stance

Philippine Interior Minister Jonvic Remulla addressed the complexity of the case on Sunday, October 25, noting that family disputes often complicate such investigations. He emphasized that investigators must consider all angles before drawing final conclusions. Acting Director Casueta of the Philippine National Police confirmed that the probe is proceeding correctly and indicated that charges will be filed if sufficient evidence warrants legal action. Thomas Markle Sr. has not yet been formally charged with any crime and continues to deny all wrongdoing.

Father Denies Allegations and Claims Lies

In a statement released on October 23, Thomas Markle Sr. expressed shock and distress over the accusations made by his son. He described the claims as sick lies intended to destroy his reputation, stating he could never commit such acts. The elder Markle asserted that he had no understanding of why his son would fabricate such serious allegations against him. His denial stands in direct contrast to the reports provided by his son and the subsequent findings cited by local police authorities.

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Meghan Markle Responds to Protect Children

Duchess Meghan Markle issued a statement on October 23 expressing deep distress over the news and offering thoughts to any children who may have been harmed. She referenced a letter sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection in 2018, which contained troubling allegations against her father. Meghan explained that her decision to maintain distance from her father and restrict his contact with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, was solely to protect them from potential harm.

International Cooperation and Next Steps

The Philippine Women's and Children's Protection Center reported that only the FBI and U.S. authorities have officially reached out to coordinate efforts. Filipino police confirmed they are partnering with law enforcement teams in Southeast Asia while acknowledging separate investigations by American agencies. The ongoing collaboration aims to ensure that justice is served and that the safety of innocent children remains the top priority for all involved parties.