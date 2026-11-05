Philippine Police Investigate Thomas Markle Sr. for Child Abuse Material

Philippine authorities investigate Thomas Markle Sr. and son Thomas Markle Jr. over CSAM findings, raising questions about Meghan Markle's estrangement. (156 chars)

Philippine authorities are conducting a criminal investigation into Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, following the discovery of child sex abuse material (CSAM) at his former residence in the Philippines. Police handling the case confirmed to The New York Post that the cache included a video depicting children engaging in sexual acts.

Details of the CSAM Investigation

Authorities have identified over 7,500 sensitive images linked to the case. Dexter Remulla, the Secretary of Justice, described the contents as the most deplorable displays of impunity toward sexual activity he has ever seen. Remulla declined to personally view the material, stating it was really, really disturbing and noting signs that point that the son is involved in the crime as well, but only as a person of interest so far.

Also read Philippine Police Near Charges Against Thomas Markle Over Child Abuse Images

Son's Discovery of the Material

Thomas Markle Jr. revealed to The Sun in October 2026 that he allegedly discovered child sex abuse material in boxes at his father's home. He subsequently handed the evidence over to authorities, stating he found sick accusations that were deplorable. Thomas Sr., 82, who has since left the country, vehemently denied the accusations in a statement shared with journalists.

Meghan Markle's Past Warnings

Thomas Sr. has been estranged from daughter Meghan, 45, since 2018, which she claims was a result of learning about the accusations. In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me, the Duchess of Sussex said in last month. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.

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Protection of Her Children

She continued, I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them. I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed, she concluded.

Justice and Future Safety

Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, her sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children. The Duchess emphasized that she hopes authorities can ensure the safety and protection of innocent children as the investigation proceeds.