Belle Agoto, known for her role in the Oscar submission Filipiñana, has passed away at age 32 following a battle with lymphoma. Her production company and the film's director expressed their deep grief as tributes poured in for the talented actress.

‘Hanuman Ansh,’ ‘Pyre’ and Shah Rukh Khan Classics Lead International Film Festival of India’s Inflatable Cinema Lineup as NFDC, ESG Renew PictureTime Partnership ,” the Philippines’ submission for the international feature Oscar, died on Nov. 17 after a battle with lymphoma.

She was 32.on Nov. 19 alongside a monochrome photo of the actress.

Also read R.I.P. Jorrybell Agoto, ‌Filipiñana actress

“We love you, Belle. No more pain,” the company wrote. Martin Scorsese Says His 'Cleopatra' Movie With Angelina Jolie Was 'Ruined' by Seth Rogen and the Sony Hack: 'It Was Gonna Be Really Wild'Agoto was moved into the critical care unit of St. Luke’s Medical Center in the Philippines in September. Those close to her then turned to social media to raise money for her medical bills.

Her brother said in October that three tumors had been detected in her left lung. The family also asked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his relatives for support, pointing to a shared hometown: Sarrat, in Ilocos Norte province. Her character in “Filipiñana,” Isabel, is a 17-year-old who works as a tee girl at a members-only golf club.

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Agoto first played her in Manuel’s 2020 short of the same name, which won the Silver Bear Jury Prize at the Berlinale, and returned to the part for his feature debut. The feature premiered in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at Sundance in January, where it won the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision, before its European premiere in the Berlinale’s Perspectives section in February. Kino Lorber picked up North American rights. Jia Zhangke executive produced.

“The world has just lost one of its brightest stars. We have just lost a great friend. But our thoughts and prayers go out especially to Jorrybell’s family who have just lost a loving ate and a devoted daughter,” Manuel said. Producers Bianca Balbuena and Bradley Liew said they were devastated by the news.

“Not only is she the face of ‘Filipinana’ but more than that, she is our friend, our sister, our beloved Jorrybell, ever so funny and kind, sweet and loving. We love her,” they said. Before “Filipinana,” Agoto worked mostly on the indie and stage circuit, including Virgin Labfest. Gian Arre’s “Tether” and Kevin Mayuga’s “When This Is All Over,” both in the 2023 Cinemalaya lineup, featured her, and the latter brought her a Gawad Urian nomination for best supporting actress.

Her credits also include the short “Cross My Heart and Hope to Die” and the TV series “AraBella. ” She was selected for Berlinale Talents in 2025.

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“Anora” director Sean Baker moderated a Los Angeles screening of the film while Agoto was in intensive care. According to GMA News, he praised her for carrying the character’s emotion and strength through her face in a film with little dialogue, and said he was “very impressed by her work. ” Her death comes as “Filipinana” opens in U.K. and Irish cinemas and campaigns for a spot on the Academy’s international feature shortlist.

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