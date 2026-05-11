Philippa Dunne Barely Recognisable as Glam Dress Winner at BAFTA TV Awards

Despite receiving a Best Scripted Comedy Award for Amandaland, leading actresses Philippa Dunne and co-stars Lucy Punch and Jennifer Saunders lost out to Katherine Parkinson at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in Here We Go. Dunne was named Sister Jane while promoting her latest role as Anne in Amandaland.

As Lucy Punch 's downtrodden, right-hand woman in Amandaland , Philippa Dunne 's wardrobe is a football-mum coat with a baby carrier to accessorise. However, for Sunday night's BAFTA TV Awards, where she was nominated for the Best Actress in a Comedy gong, Philippa, 44, was almost unrecognisable in a very glam dress.

Looking worlds away from her character Anne, Philippa wowed in a Sister Jane floral sequin number, accessorised with Boodles jewellery. With her chic, slicked back hair and glam makeup, the actress looked incredible as she took part in a fun skit with co-star Lucy Punch on stage. Both Philippa and Lucy were up for the Best Actress in a Comedy prize for their roles in Amandaland, which returned for an acclaimed second series this month.

Jennifer Saunders, who plays Aunt Joan in the BBC show, was also in the same category but all three lost out to Katherine Parkinson for her performance in Here We Go





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Philippa Dunne Amandaland BAFTA TV Awards Best Actress In A Comedy Boodles Chiswick South Harlesden Soha Katherine Parkinson Here We Go Lucy Punch

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