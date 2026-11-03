Philip Young Pleads Guilty to Drugging Wife in Craigslist Sexual Abuse Trial

Former councillor Philip Young admits to drugging and sexually abusing his wife Joanne over 13 years while recruiting strangers online for sexual acts at their Swindon home.

Former Conservative councillor Philip Young has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of drugging and sexually abusing his wife, Joanne Young, over a 13-year period at their residence in Swindon. The court heard that Young posted online advertisements inviting men to sleep with his wife, describing the arrangement as a 'great thrill' for both of them.

Craigslist Adverts and Online Recruitment

Prosecutors revealed that Philip Young placed 20 advertisements on Craigslist between 2015 and 2019, using the username London Monkey to recruit strangers. One specific advert read: 'When my wife gets p, she gets randy and we have started running through some fantasies and one of the fantasies is having her tied to the bed.' The message further instructed potential participants to 'quietly use her body' and warned that 'even a voice would be a giveaway' to the person's identity.

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Young also utilized platforms including Grindr and Fab swingers to facilitate these encounters. Prosecuting counsel Edward Culver stated that analysis of Young's electronic devices uncovered 300 emails exchanged with other individuals during the four-year span leading up to the charges. The titles of these emails included explicit requests such as 'F* my tied and blindfolded wife' and 'F* my wife'.

Allegations Against Four Co-Defendants

Four other men are currently standing trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of sexually abusing Joanne Young, who has waived her right to anonymity. Mohammed Hassan, 38, of Swindon, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual touching of Mrs. Young in February 2023. During the incident, Mrs. Young recalled feeling another man's hand while restrained and wearing a blindfold, eventually managing to flee to the en suite bathroom.

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Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, from Swindon, is charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching, having denied these allegations. Richard Wilkins, 62, from Swindon, has pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and one of assault by penetration. Norman Macksoni, 48, of Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, also stands accused of one count of rape, which he has denied. All three defendants share joint charges with Philip Young.

Communication Evidence and Sedative Use

The prosecution presented text messages between Philip Young and Hassan that detailed the risks involved in the sexual encounters. Young wrote to Hassan: 'I had a vasectomy a while ago so she is completely unprotected. The thought of a slight risk is a great thrill for us. If anything did happen we know nothing about you so there would be no comeback.' Following the alleged incident, Young sent a message stating: 'Hey mate, sorry about last night. It's the first time we did it and she freaked out a bit.' The court was also told that Young apologized to his wife after admitting he had invited another man into their bedroom without her knowledge.

Evidence indicated that Philip Young had prescribed sedative drugs for his wife's sleeping problems and had also intercepted a package of class C controlled medication from India via Border Force in 2015. This substance, a known date rape drug, was used to incapacitate Joanne Young during the abuses. Police attended Young's home in 2015 after the interception, linking the medication to the broader pattern of drugging described by the jury.

Total Charges and Pending Sentences

Philip Young, 50, has admitted a total of 56 charges, including nearly 50 sexual offences committed over 13 years, such as rape, drugging, and voyeurism. In addition to the four men on trial, a sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, of Street in Somerset, has admitted one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault, and one of rape. The court noted that police found 480 images of Mrs. Young in a state of undress on Young's devices, with the majority taken without her knowledge or consent.

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The trial continues as the jury considers the evidence against the four co-defendants who have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges. Philip Young and Dean Hamilton have already pleaded guilty to their counts and await sentencing at the conclusion of the trial proceedings at Winchester Crown Court.