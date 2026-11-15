Philip Ross dies in hydraulic lift accident at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh during Dept. Q filming

Philip Ross, 30, was killed in a hydraulic lift accident at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh. Police confirm the death is not suspicious as production pauses for investigation.

Philip Ross has died at the age of 30 following a fatal workplace accident on the set of the television series Dept. Q in Edinburgh, Scotland. The tragedy occurred on Thursday at FirstStage Studios, a major production hub where Ross was working as a crew member. Emergency services responded to the industrial premises on Bath Road shortly before the afternoon.

The incident involved a hydraulic lift, which resulted in fatal injuries to the contractor. Ross was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived around 3:00 p.m. Police Scotland confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time. Officers stated that enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

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FirstStage Studios expressed deep devastation upon learning of the death of a contractor working for one of their production customers. A spokesperson for the studio offered heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of Philip Ross. The studio acknowledged that an investigation is currently underway and stated they cannot comment further on the specifics of the incident.

The production of Dept. Q was reportedly wrapping up filming for its second season, which premiered in May of the previous year. Although principal photography has concluded, the set remained active as the crew finished their remaining work when the accident occurred. The facility has become a significant location for television production in the region since its conversion.

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The media organization involved in the production, identified in reports as TheWrap, also released a statement regarding the death. Representatives described feeling deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic event. They confirmed they are offering support to those impacted by the accident during this incredibly difficult time. Their thoughts were explicitly extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Philip Ross.

FirstStage Studios is located on the site of a former renewable energy company in Edinburgh. The facility was originally converted into a permanent studio in 2020 with the help of Jason Connery, the son of the late legendary actor Sean Connery. The studio has hosted various high-profile productions, including projects linked to the Avengers franchise.

Authorities are currently examining the hydraulic lift equipment to determine if safety protocols were followed during the incident. The accident has paused activities at the studio as investigators conduct their detailed review. The community and industry colleagues are awaiting further details from Police Scotland regarding the conclusion of their enquiries.

Ross was a valued member of the crew who contributed to the ongoing production of the crime drama. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the local film and television community in Edinburgh. Tributes have poured in from colleagues who remember his dedication to his work on set.

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The investigation by Police Scotland remains active as they piece together the final moments of Ross's life. Investigators are focusing on the mechanical aspects of the lift and the safety measures in place at the time of the accident. No further charges or findings have been released to the public at this stage.

The production team is now focusing on supporting those affected by the loss while respecting the privacy of the family. FirstStage Studios continues to cooperate fully with the authorities to ensure a thorough investigation. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the risks inherent in film and television production.