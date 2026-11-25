Philip Rosenberg, who was part of the team that won the art direction-set decoration Oscar for 'All That Jazz,' died Oct. 28 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

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” He went on to become an art director and production designer, working with New York-based directors such as Sidney Lumet, Paul Mazursky and Norman Jewison. He partnered with production designer Tony Walton on films including “The Wiz” and “All That Jazz.

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”Jason Blum and James Wan Discuss Why Horror Is Hollywood's Hottest Genre and How ‘Obsession’ Hit Big at Blumhouse Atomic's Business of Fear Known for being part of the realist school of production design in the 1970s, he was nominated for an Oscar as art director of “The Wiz. ” Among his other credits were “The Owl and the Pussycat,” “Next Stop Greenwich Village,” “The Gambler,” “Network,” “The Sentinel,” “Running on Empty,” “Night Falls on Manhattan” and “Moonstruck.

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” His final credit came for “Collateral Damage” in 2002. Rosenberg grew up in Prospect Park South, Flatbush, Brooklyn, and studied scenic design at Yale. After graduation, he was hired as an assistant at the Metropolitan Opera, as well as assisting Marcel Vertès on the murals in the Cafe Carlyle. He married Siv Sandstrom, a hostess in the Swedish pavilion at the 1964 World’s Fair, who assisted him in the art department on films including “Running on Empty” and “Moonstruck.

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