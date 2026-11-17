N.C. State coach Philip Rivers says he has “a lot still to give” to the game as he returns to the program where he was a star quarterback. The school held a news conference Monday to formally introduce Rivers as head coach.

RALEIGH, N.C. — It was just shy of a year ago when Philip Rivers got the call to come out of retirement andas a 44-year-old grandfather.

And he battled his own uncertainty before doing it. What if he immediately got injured in a clear sign he was just too old? Or couldn’t complete a pass? Or simply couldn’t get out of his own way?

Also read NC State's New Head Coach Philip Rivers Arrives in Raleigh

“The questions I was having about that is, ‘Man what if you make a fool of yourself out here? ’” Rivers recalled before saying he arrived at a conclusion. Fast forward to Monday, and Rivers sees a parallel. Yes, he’s leading the program where he remains a legend.

And the star quarterback who has remained a beloved figure in Wolfpack athletics nearly two dozen years after taking his last college snap now faces the pressure to build a winner, at the risk to at least part of his legacy in Raleigh.

“I think it’s a fair question, I think it’s real to an extent, right? ” Rivers said Monday after his introductory news conference.

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“But I think that’s one that’s fear-based and fear-driven. … If the worst thing that can possibly happen happens, well, we’ll deal with it then. N.C. State formally welcomed the Wolfpack and longtime NFL quarterback Monday afternoon, three days after the school’s trustees approved his five-year contract to make the hiring official.

That completed the transition for Rivers from retired NFL player and high school head coach in Alabama to college coaching rookie taking overThe news conference was a festive event, with former Wolfpack players, school officials and donors in attendance and cheering Rivers’ enthusiastic and folksy comments about taking the job. There were large video screens on either side of the stage, showing highlights and images before the start from Rivers’ playing career from 2000-03 — when he became the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time leading passer before becoming an eight-time Pro Bowler in a long NFL career.

There was a reminder of his storied college career when athletic director Boo Corrigan and chancellor Kevin Howell presented Rivers with a school jersey bearing his name, a common sight at events like this. But this one was Rivers’ own No. 17 that was retired by the program, updated for today’s sartorial design style.

So much of Monday was about reconnecting with the good vibes that came from Rivers’ career, which saw him throw for 13,484 yards and lead the Wolfpack to the only 11-win season in program history in 2002Rivers seemingly reveled in all of it, with the emotions and excitement bubbling strongly when he walked to the podium to make his first statement. He excitedly talked about taking on the job, an extension of phone calls he had with Corrigan during discussions about the job that left the AD thinking: “Holy cow, is he fired up.

” And Rivers was choked up multiple times, seemingly rolling with the teeming emotions triggered by this homecoming.

“We all have many gifts, right? ” Rivers said in one of those moments.

“I do feel like God has given me the gift to serve and impact through this game. And I’ve got a lot still to give. And there ain’t no better no place, or any place, that I’d really would want to give it besides right here at N.C. State.

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” Rivers had coached the past six seasons at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama. That included coaching his son, Gunner, a four-star quarterback prospect who committed to N.C. State in February.

“By all means, I know I’ve got a lot to learn,” Rivers said of joining the college coaching ranks, “but I have great confidence that I have the capacity to learn fast. ” After the news conference, Rivers said it steadily became clear as discussions progressed that this was was a challenge he wanted to take on.

“This opportunity, it wasn’t like, ‘Oh we’ll get another shot to go do this in a couple of years,’” Rivers said. “This was it. If I was going for it, this was it. ”While N.C.

State plays its final two regular-season games under interim coach Todd Goebbel, Rivers will turn his focus to building a staff and infrastructure to handle recruiting from both the transfer portal and the high-school ranks. He’s filled one of those key roles, with the school announcing Monday that Alabama recruiting director and former Wolfpack teammate Jatavis Sanders would serve as general manager.

There’s also the crash course ahead in navigating the changing landscape of college athletics with increased player movement through the transfer portal and players being paid. There are also the broad financial pressures of schools trying to generate more revenue and keep up with one another,: “This is a great job, N.C. State. And this is also a very hard job.

” Doeren became the program’s career wins leader while routinely tallying eight or nine wins, but those teams proved unable to make a breakthrough leap to higher success like the 10-win mark only reached by Rivers’ team in 2002.

“It’s not a broken program,” Rivers said. “I’m sure there are places where new coaches are hired and they go, ‘What in the heck has been going on here for so long? This is terrible. ’ That’s not the case here. ”