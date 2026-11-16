Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers was introduced as the Wolfpack's new head football coach on Nov. 16, 2026, taking over after Dave Doeren was fired. Rivers spent the past six seasons coaching high school football in Alabama.

Philip Rivers was introduced as the new head football coach at NC State on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, taking over the program where he became a legend as a quarterback from 2000 to 2003.

The school's trustees approved his five-year contract three days before the introductory news conference. Rivers replaces Dave Doeren, who was fired last month amid a 3-4 start in his 14th season at the helm. The hiring completes a transition for Rivers from retired NFL quarterback and high school coach in Alabama to college coaching rookie. Athletic director Boo Corrigan began talking with Rivers about the job the day after Doeren was let go.

Also read NC State's New Head Coach Philip Rivers Arrives in Raleigh

Corrigan recalled thinking during those discussions: Holy cow, is he fired up. Rivers will begin his role as head coach after the 2026 season. NC State plays its final two regular-season games under interim coach Todd Goebbel. Rivers said the NC State job was the only college football coaching job he was going to take.

This was it, Rivers said. There was no other college job that was coming for me, but had there been one, it would've been an easy no. This was the only thing we were thinking about from a college standpoint. The news conference was a festive event, with former Wolfpack players, school officials and donors in attendance cheering Rivers' enthusiastic and folksy comments.

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Large video screens showed highlights from his playing career, when he became the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time leading passer. Corrigan and chancellor Kevin Howell presented Rivers with a school jersey bearing his name and his retired No. 17, updated for today's design style. Rivers threw for 13,484 yards at NC State and led the Wolfpack to the only 11-win season in program history in 2002 under the late Chuck Amato.

He became an eight-time Pro Bowler during a 17-year NFL career. He was choked up multiple times during Monday's event, seemingly rolling with the emotions triggered by this homecoming. We all have many gifts, right? Rivers said.

Rivers Coached at Alabama High School

I do feel like God has given me the gift to serve and impact through this game. And I've got a lot still to give. And there ain't no better no place, or any place, that I'd really would want to give it besides right here at N.C. State.

Rivers had coached the past six seasons at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama. That included coaching his son, Gunner, a four-star quarterback prospect who committed to NC State in February. Rivers said he knows he has a lot to learn but has great confidence in his capacity to learn fast.

I don't have the manual, and I don't have the book, or the past years in college or the NFL to say, here we go, this is what we about to put together, Rivers said. But I have it right here and here and I've seen it right here. We're going to flood the building with coaches and players that love football, that have high character and are committed to a relentless pursuit of victory.

Rivers Discusses Legacy Pressure

Rivers addressed the pressure of coaching at his alma mater, where he remains a beloved figure nearly two dozen years after taking his last college snap. He acknowledged questions about whether he could make a fool of himself or whether the job could risk part of his legacy in Raleigh. I think it's a fair question, I think it's real to an extent, right? Rivers said.

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But I think that's one that's fear-based and fear-driven. If the worst thing that can possibly happen happens, well, we'll deal with it then. Rivers said he has a saying that the win-loss record goes to the quarterback and the head football coach. He said he probably got too much credit when his teams won and too much blame when they lost.

He said it will be about a great staff, a great locker room and a great group of people all in this thing together. I took great pride in responsibility in that was how it was looked at, Rivers said. I never learned the I part of it. It's our team, it's our football program, it's our university.

Building Staff and Infrastructure

And that's the way we'll communicate and operate in the building. After the news conference, Rivers said it steadily became clear as discussions progressed that this was a challenge he wanted to take on. He said this opportunity was not one where he would get another shot in a couple of years. Rivers will now turn his focus to building a staff and infrastructure to handle recruiting from both the transfer portal and the high-school ranks.

The school announced Monday that Alabama recruiting director and former Wolfpack teammate Jatavis Sanders would serve as general manager. There is also a crash course ahead in navigating the changing landscape of college athletics with increased player movement through the transfer portal and players being paid. There are broad financial pressures of schools trying to generate more revenue and keep up with one another, prompting Doeren to say after his ouster: This is a great job, N.C. State.

And this is also a very hard job. Doeren became the program's career wins leader while routinely tallying eight or nine wins, but those teams proved unable to make a breakthrough leap to higher success like the 10-win mark only reached by Rivers' team in 2002. Rivers pushed back on the idea that the program is in disarray. It's not a broken program, Rivers said.

I'm sure there are places where new coaches are hired and they go, What in the heck has been going on here for so long? This is terrible. That's not the case here.