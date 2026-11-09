Philip Rivers Set to Return to NC State as Head Coach

Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers is reportedly finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at NC State, replacing Dave Doeren after a poor start to the season.

Former professional football quarterback Philip Rivers is reportedly in the final stages of securing a historic position within college athletics by accepting the head coaching role at North Carolina State University. This potential move would bring the celebrated athlete back to his alma mater, marking a significant transition from his long-standing career in the National Football League to leading the Wolf Pack football program.

Rivers is currently working to wrap up the contractual details with the university administration, according to recent reports indicating that the agreement is nearly complete. If the deal is formally concluded, the 40-year-old former quarterback will immediately assume the responsibilities of head coach, a position that has recently seen high-profile turnover within the department.

Also read NC State Hiring Philip Rivers: What Son Gunner Has Said About Playing for His Dad

Succession and Historical Context

Philip Rivers is set to replace Dave Doeren, who was dismissed from his position following a disappointing three-win and four-loss start to the current season. Doeren had served as the leader of the program for 14 years, but the team's poor performance triggered an immediate change in leadership to salvage the remainder of the campaign.

This appointment would be Rivers' first-ever head coaching job at the collegiate level, despite his extensive experience as a professional player. He has previously gained coaching experience as the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, where he led the team through a playoff elimination and a six-win, four-loss season.

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The hiring of Rivers would mark the first time a major college football program has hired a high school head coach since Notre Dame appointed Gerry Faust in 1981, signaling a rare and notable shift in recruiting trends for top-tier university athletic departments.

Legacy at North Carolina State

Rivers holds a distinguished legacy at North Carolina State University, where he was a four-time All-American and led the NCAA in passer rating in 2003. He was named the university's Athlete of the Year in 2004, and his jersey number 17 was officially retired, honoring his monumental contributions to the program during his playing days.

If he accepts the position, Rivers will become the fourth former NC State player to serve as head coach at his alma mater. He joins the exclusive company of Harry Hartsell, who coached in 1917 and from 1921 to 1923, Tal Stafford in 1918, and Chuck Amato, who led the team from 2000 to 2006.

Rivers' professional accolades are equally impressive, including eight Pro Bowl selections and the title of NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2013. He also led the league in passing yards in 2010, establishing himself as one of the most accurate and resilient quarterbacks in the history of the sport.

Future Strategy and Recent Activity

Speculation is currently mounting that Rivers is considering hiring Chip Long, the former offensive coordinator from Notre Dame, to join his coaching staff. This potential partnership would bring an experienced offensive mind to Raleigh, aiming to revitalize the Wolf Pack's attack and improve their standing in the competitive Atlantic Coast Conference.

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Despite his recent coaching stint ending in a playoff exit, Rivers remained active in the professional league by rejoining the Indianapolis Colts in 2025. His objective was to help stabilize the team, though the roster struggled with injuries and inconsistencies throughout the year.

During his return to the Colts, Rivers demonstrated his enduring arm strength by throwing for 544 yards and four touchdowns in a single game. However, the performance was marred by three interceptions and five sacks, highlighting the challenges he faced in adapting to the current pace of the NFL.

The transition to college coaching represents a new chapter for Rivers, who must now translate his playing genius into strategic leadership. The Wolf Pack fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement, hoping that Rivers' return will restore pride and competitiveness to the program.

As negotiations continue, the university is expected to move quickly to finalize the contract, ensuring that Rivers can begin preparing the team for the upcoming schedule. The focus will remain on implementing his vision for the offense and building a cohesive team culture that reflects his own dedication to excellence.