Philadelphia weather: Scattered showers will linger on Friday, sunny weekend ahead

Heavy downpours showered parts of the Philadelphia area on Friday morning, but forecasters say sunnier skies are ahead.

Scattered showers will last in the Philadelphia area through late afternoon on Friday. A sunny and seasonable weekend is expected across the Philadelphia region. Heavy downpours showered parts of the Philadelphia area on Friday morning, but forecasters say sunnier skies are ahead.

Bouts of heavy rain with lightning and thunder rolled across Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs early Friday morning. Showers are expected to continue in parts of the area throughout the morning and into the early part of the afternoon. Forecasters expect a lull in the rain during the mid-afternoon, before showers pick back up again in South Jersey and the shore.

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Philadelphia and its suburbs will likely be spared from the final rush of rain, clearing around 8 p.m., leading to dry conditions. Mild temperatures will take a tumble over the weekend, with a high of 58 expected on Saturday. Temperatures will return to the 60s on Sunday, with frigid overnight lows in the 40s. Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine on both days this weekend, stretching into the early part of next week.