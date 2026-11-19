Council President Kenyatta Johnson introduced legislation to broaden the city's 7% tax on outdoor advertising to include television, newspaper, and online ads, aiming to generate at least $50 million annually for the school district and prevent job cuts.

In June, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and Council President Kenyatta Johnson gave themselves a year to find a new revenue stream for the city’s cash-strapped public schools.

Proposal No. 1 hit the table on Thursday. Johnson unveiled legislation during Council’s meeting that would expand the city’s existing 7% tax on outdoor advertising, such as billboards, to apply to all forms of advertising that is “intended to be seen, read, or heard in Philadelphia. ” This means that anyone who purchases an ad in newspapers, on television, and online would pay the levy.

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Johnson’s office estimates that the tax would generate at least $95 million a year in revenue, and that about $50 million of that would go to the school district every year. That cash, Johnson said, would largely fund the 340-school based positions that the district was set to cut earlier this year before the city stepped in. Council in June rejected Parker’s proposed $1-per-trip rideshare tax, which she floated as a mechanism to provide the district with reliable, recurring revenue.

Instead, Council and the administration approved a $50 million infusion to the district that was seen as a one-time fix relying on budget nips and tucks. In order for the district to stave off the job cuts over the next several years, city officials pledged $216 million to the district over four years. That would be paid from the city’s coffers — unless lawmakers could identify another funding stream. Johnson said the expanded sales tax on advertising is that solution.

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He said Thursday that the measure was developed by his staff in partnership with the Parker administration, and that it would “modernize” the city’s existing tax system.

“We made a commitment,” Johnson said. “We looked at a variety of different options, and this is one of the key areas that we believe that we’re going to be able to raise the $50 million in recurring revenue to support our Philadelphia school district. ” Representatives for the mayor’s office and the School District of Philadelphia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear what fate Johnson’s proposal will meet in Council.

All 17 Council seats will be on the ballot next year, and incumbent members are often reticent to raise taxes so close to an election. Johnson is looking to pass the proposal by end of this year, but lawmakers will have to act quickly to meet that timeline. There are only two sessions remaining on the calendar before the end of the year, meaning the legislation would have to pass out of committee in early December.

A hearing on the legislation has not yet been scheduled. This is a developing story and will be updated.