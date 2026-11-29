The Philadelphia Union kept their playoff run alive with a 1-0 win over the New England Revolution at Subaru Park, forcing a decisive Game 3 thanks to a late penalty kick from Iloski.

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 28: Milan Iloski #10 of Philadelphia Union celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 MLS Cup playoff match between Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution at Subaru Park on November 28, 2026 in ChThe Philadelphia Union staved off elimination on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution in Game 2 of their MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series.

Iloski converted an 86th-minute penalty kick to finally break through against Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, who put together a dominant performance to keep New England alive. Philadelphia outshot New England 26-7 at Subaru Park and will now head to a winner-take-all Game 3 to keep their postseason run going. Facing elimination at Subaru Park on Saturday, the Union delivered a relentless performance from the opening whistle to beat the New England Revolution 1-0 and level their Round One Best-of-3 series.

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Philadelphia came out of the gates blazing and never let up the intensity. The Union completely dictated the attack, piling up 26 total shots, 33 touches inside the opposition box and an expected goals mark of 2.44 compared to New England's seven shots and 0.63 xG. Understandably, New England came into Chester looking to sit back, play defensive and protect their series lead in hopes of dragging the match into a penalty shootout.