The Philadelphia Union Foundation is launching its first-ever 2027 wall calendar featuring mascot Phang to raise money for free youth soccer and community programs.

Philadelphia Union Foundation debuts first-ever Phang 2027 wall calendar to support free youth soccerThe Philadelphia Union Foundation has unveiled its first-ever Phang wall calendar,"Year of DOOP: Phang's 2027 Calendar," with pre-orders open ahead of its Giving Tuesday release.

The 12-month landscape calendar features 13 never-before-released photos of the Union mascot along with custom"Phang holidays" throughout the year. All proceeds benefit the foundation's community programs, including free youth soccer in Chester and Philadelphia, mental health initiatives and field-building projects. Philadelphia Union fans can soon hang a full year of Phang on their walls while helping fund free youth soccer across the region. ," ahead of the team's postseason push following a record-setting season.

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Pre-orders are open now, with the calendar officially releasing on Giving Tuesday. The 11-by-8.5-inch landscape wall calendar features 13 never-before-seen photos of Phang—including a brand-new front and back cover—in seasonal, local and Union-themed scenes. Each month also includes original "Phang holidays," ranging from "Phang Day" on Feb. 2 and "Phang's Annual Grudge Day" on March 17 to "Phang Has Legs Day" on April 1.

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"Twelve months. Twelve looks. Zero legs. I've never worked harder in my life.

Hang me on your wall, Philly," Phang said in a statement on the foundation's website. Proceeds from every calendar sold directly support the Philadelphia Union Foundation, a 501 nonprofit that funds youth and community initiatives, including:Supports mental health awareness and resources for the soccer community. Builds soccer fields and revitalizes local community spaces.