Philadelphia Union complete historic turnaround, go from worst start in franchise history to MLS playoffs

The Philadelphia Union wrapped up the regular season with a 4-1 win Saturday, completing an incredible comeback. Now, they're headed to the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Union finished the regular season Saturday with a 4-1 win over Toronto FC, completing one of the most incredible turnarounds the city has ever seen.

Now, the team is headed for the MLS Playoffs. The Union beat Toronto FC 4-1. In the City of Brotherly Love, the Philadelphia Union have given fans something special to rally behind: one of the most remarkable turnarounds in MLS history.

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After suffering through the worst start in franchise history, the Union have gone from the bottom of the league to one of its hottest teams, finishing the regular season with a sixth-place playoff spot and a franchise-record 15 consecutive games without a loss. It’s a remarkable redemption story for a team that was once dead last in MLS and appeared to be going nowhere.

The turnaround started after head coach Bradley Carnell was fired in May and Ryan Richter took over. A meeting over coffee in South Philadelphia between Richter and captain Alejandro Bedoya helped set the tone for a new approach. The Union put together the best run in franchise history, turning a season that looked lost into a playoff push that few saw coming.

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"We actually predicted this is comeback, this redemption tour for the second half," Union fan Tito Bryson said. "This is the sign we made during the World Cup break. ""The only game that we’ve lost in this building since the second started, it was the game that we forgot to bring the sign," he said. "So I’m just saying this is the good luck charm right here.

" For longtime supporters, the turnaround has become about more than soccer. It’s a team that has embodied Philadelphia’s blue-collar work ethic, playing with the determination and resilience that fans across the city can relate to.

"Counted out, nobody believes us, and here we are," Bryson added. "Having the Union be a team that we all can rally behind has been phenomenal," fan Adam Donnelly said. "I think we definitely need a team to get into the finals and do something good for Philly. ""We’re really thankful as a team because even when we couldn’t catch a break and didn’t win a game, the fans showed out," Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan said.

"You know, sometimes a fan base gives up, and the Sons of Ben did not. ""It’s exciting to watch," Richter said. "It’s exciting for the fans. It’s a fun thing to be a part of, that feeling that you want that team that you can’t put into words, but everyone in the building can feel.

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""What we’re chasing is to try to win MLS Cup," Richter said. From the worst start in franchise history to a historic unbeaten streak and a postseason berth, the Union have rewritten their season. The Union are scheduled to begin their MLS playoff run in less than two weeks.