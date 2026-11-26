A powerful coastal storm is slamming the Philadelphia region and Jersey Shore on Thanksgiving Day with wind gusts up to 70 mph, widespread rain and near-Sandy-level coastal flooding.

until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent Countyuntil THU 10:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches Countyfrom THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Somerset County, Camden County, Ocean County, Salem County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Gloucester County, New Castle County A powerful coastal storm is moving into the Philadelphia area on Thanksgiving morning, bringing heavy rain, widespread power outage threats and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Major coastal flooding is expected along the Jersey Shore during Thursday morning's 8 a.m. high tide, prompting Atlantic City officials to urge low-lying residents to evacuate by 7 a.m. Rain and winds will taper off by Thursday night as the storm lifts north, setting up a drier, calmer weekend across the Delaware Valley. A major coastal storm is moving into the Philadelphia area on Thanksgiving morning, bringing intense wind gusts, widespread rain and major coastal flooding along the Jersey Shore.

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Rain is pushing in from the south early Thursday and will turn heavier into the afternoon, with winds picking up and peaking throughout the day. Gusts are forecast to range from 50 to 70 mph, with the strongest winds expected along the coast. The combination of intense gusts and rain-saturated ground makes downed trees and widespread power outages likely.