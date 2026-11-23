Philadelphia announces full road closures and SEPTA detours for the 107th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 26, 2026, impacting Center City traffic.

The 107th annual Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to transform Center City into a massive pedestrian zone starting Monday, November 23, 2026. Major road closures and parking restrictions will remain in effect through the conclusion of the event on Thursday, November 26, completely altering the flow of traffic in the region. The festivities officially begin with the parade procession scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day, drawing large crowds along the historic Benjamin Franklin Parkway corridor.

The parade route officially begins at the intersection of 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard. Participants will move eastbound along JFK Boulevard before making a sharp turn north onto 16th Street. From there, the procession will march directly along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The journey will conclude at Eakins Oval, where the visual spectacle of festive floats and celebrity guests will serve as the traditional kickoff to the holiday season.

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Notable participants this year include cast members from the popular television series Abbott Elementary and Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings. The path from 20th Street to Eakins Oval will become a pedestrian-heavy zone, significantly altering the normal flow of vehicle traffic in one of Philadelphia's most prominent commercial and cultural districts. Spectators are expected to line the streets from early morning to catch the unique lineup.

Preparations for the parade begin earlier in the week with specific road closures starting on Monday, November 23. From 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will remain closed for street rehearsals. These evening blocks allow production crews to test elements of the parade without disrupting daytime commuter traffic in the surrounding area.

On Wednesday, November 25, the closure window for Eakins Oval shifts to daytime hours, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m for continued street rehearsals. Simultaneously, the inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 21st Street and 20th Street will close at 4 p.m for site build. This preparation phase is critical for the safe installation of viewing barriers and stage elements ahead of the main event.

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As the event approaches, the closure perimeter expands significantly. By Wednesday night, Eakins Oval will close at 6:30 p.m. for ongoing site build and rehearsals. The inbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, spanning from 20th Street to 30th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 7 p.m. Outbound lanes on the same stretch, extending to 30th Street Station, will also close at 8 p.m.

On Thursday, November 26, the day of the parade, traffic restrictions intensify to accommodate the full procession. JFK Boulevard, stretching from 30th Street to 16th Street, will be closed to all vehicles from midnight until the parade concludes. This early closure ensures that the route is clear and safe for the 8:30 a.m. start time, allowing for proper staging of floats and performers.

Closure of 20th Street is phased to manage traffic flow efficiently throughout the early morning hours. From 2 a.m. to 11 a.m., the segment of 20th Street between Ben Franklin Parkway and Race Street will be inaccessible to drivers. The stretch of 20th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street will close at 5 a.m. for final preparations.

The section of 20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway will close at 6 a.m. Market Street also faces significant closures, with segments from 19th Street to 20th Street closing at 2 a.m. and the section to 22nd Street closing at 6 a.m. These strict timings ensure that the parade can proceed from start to finish without vehicular interference.

Additional restrictions impact Kelly Drive, which will be closed from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval starting at 7 a.m. Roads will be reopened sequentially as they are serviced and cleaned after the parade passes. All event-related closures are scheduled to reopen by 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 26.

Parking enforcement is strict and begins early to clear the streets for the event. Temporary no parking signs are posted along roads on or near the parade route starting Wednesday, November 25 at 6 p.m. Vehicles remaining in these zones during posted hours will be subject to courtesy towing by city authorities.

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Affected parking areas include JFK Boulevard from 19th Street to 30th Street on both sides. Additional no parking zones include 20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway, Arch Street from 19th Street to 22nd Street, and Race Street from 16th Street to 17th Street.

Further restrictions cover 17th Street from Vine Street to Race Street, and Vine Street eastbound lanes from 15th Street to 17th Street. Market Street from 19th Street to 22nd Street and Paschal Avenue from 62nd Street to 63rd Street are also included in the no parking directive to ensure maximum safety.

Public transportation users must adjust their travel plans significantly for the holiday. SEPTA will operate on a Sunday schedule throughout Thanksgiving Day, meaning routes that do not typically run on Sunday schedules will not operate on Thursday, November 26.

Detours will affect multiple SEPTA bus lines, including routes 2, 7, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 48, 49, 124, 125, and the L1 OWL. These detours take effect beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, and continue until 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 26.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to utilize alternate routes and allow for significant extra driving time in areas near the parade route. Traffic delays are expected throughout the weekend, and residents should monitor official updates from the city for real-time changes to road conditions and transit schedules.

The integration of these extensive closures ensures that the 107th annual parade can proceed safely while minimizing risk to spectators and participants alike. The visual spectacle serves as a traditional kickoff to the holiday season, with the city center transforming into a pedestrian-heavy zone that alters normal traffic flow.

Authorities reserve the right to close additional roads and enforce restrictions as needed to maintain public safety. Commuters and visitors are advised to check the SEPTA system status page and follow official city updates for any last-minute changes to the traffic plan or event timeline.