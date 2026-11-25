Organizers of the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade are closely monitoring wind and weather conditions to ensure the safety of performers and spectators, with a focus on the helium balloons and float stability amidst an approaching storm.

parade as a storm approaches, but as of Tuesday, it's still up in the air whether the massive helium balloons will fly. Morris will also be watching the wind closely to make sure it's safe to fly the massive helium balloons.

"Safety is the most important thing for us," Morris said. "You'll still have a good time and might get a little wet, but you still get to see Santa make his arrival in Philadelphia. "Turning Out Performing Company was getting ready for the parade Tuesday night. The weather forecast is less than ideal, but performers know the show must go on.

Also read 107th Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade: Schedule, Route Details, and Road Closures for Philadelphia

"We've been through the rain, sleet, snow, wind, all of the things," said Gianna Carbonetta of Media. "We're just preparing the best we can," said Giselle Mascieri with the Chez Dance Company in Sewell, NJ. Family pleads for answer after young mother gunned down in North Philadelphia He said they build the floats to withstand all types of weather — like the rain and wind expected during the Thanksgiving storm.

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"Whether it's wind, rain, or whatever it might be, we'd like to think we're always ready to rock," Kern said. Lining up in the morning: Light rain, temps near 46 with gusts of 35 mph, wind chill near 407-year-old boy found safe after missing for more than a week, Philadelphia police say