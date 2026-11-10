Philadelphia Teacher Charged with Murder in Foster Child Death

Carprice Williams faces murder charges for the death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford, raising questions about how she passed background checks after a prior abuse finding.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that Carprice Williams, a 36-year-old former teacher, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford. Williams, who worked as a fifth-grade educator at Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus School in West Philadelphia since 2015, remains in custody without bail. The charges also include endangering the welfare of children, prompting an immediate review of the child welfare systems that allowed her to maintain her position.

Background Checks Cleared Despite Abuse Findings

Carprice Williams passed all three state-mandated background checks required for foster care providers, including clearances from the Pennsylvania State Police, the FBI, and the Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance registry. These checks must be renewed every five years, yet she managed to secure approval from Pennsylvania Mentor, a private foster care agency contracted by the city. This occurred despite a 2021 indicated finding of child abuse that led the Philadelphia Department of Human Services to close her original foster home. Nadeem Bezar, the attorney representing Malayshia Alford's estate, stated that the child should not have been placed in Williams' care given the prior indicated finding.

Also read Philadelphia community demands justice, changes after 10-year-old foster child's murder

Previous 2021 Investigation and Home Closure

Attorney Nadeem Bezar explained that the 2021 investigation stemmed from an incident involving a 4-year-old child who nearly died while in Williams' care. Following this indicated finding of abuse, the Philadelphia Department of Human Services closed Williams' foster home to protect other children. However, sources indicate that Williams somehow gained approval from a second foster agency, Pennsylvania Mentor, which allowed her to continue fostering children. Philadelphia police opened an investigation in 2021 regarding the earlier incident, but no criminal charges were filed at that time. Bezar emphasized that the agency initially closed her home due to the abuse finding, raising urgent questions about how she bypassed the system.

Deceptive Reports and School Absences

Malayshia Alford missed weeks of school before her death, yet Carprice Williams allegedly faked text messages from the child's phone on the day she reported her missing. This deception delayed the discovery of the child's harm and obscured the timeline of events leading to the tragedy. Tony B. Watlington Sr., Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, expressed deep condolences to Malayshia's family and friends. He declined to discuss personnel specifics or comment on police matters, directing inquiries to the Philadelphia Police Department. The school community has been offered support as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the missed school days continues.

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Ongoing Accountability and System Oversight

Nadeem Bezar vowed to hold all parties accountable, stating that the tragedy was preventable and should never have happened to Malayshia Alford. Pennsylvania Mentor issued a statement confirming that they continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement on the matter. A spokesperson for the agency noted that they cannot offer further comment due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. The case has intensified scrutiny on the foster care oversight mechanisms in Philadelphia, particularly regarding how individuals with prior indicated findings of abuse are cleared to work with vulnerable children.

Legal Consequences and Custody Status

Carprice Williams faces severe legal consequences following the murder charges brought by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. She remains in custody without bail as the judicial process moves forward. The charges reflect the gravity of the situation and the profound failure of the multiple checks that failed to identify the risk she posed to Malayshia Alford. Authorities are continuing to investigate how the background clearance process was circumvented and who was responsible for the approvals granted by the second foster agency. The case serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for rigorous and consistent vetting processes in child welfare services.