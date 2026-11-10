Philadelphia Tax Preparers Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

Two Philadelphia tax preparers, Latisha Dudley and Timeeka Loud, pleaded guilty to fraudulently claiming over one hundred million dollars in pandemic tax credits, resulting in millions in unlawful refunds and luxury spending.

In a significant development for federal law enforcement and tax fraud prevention, two prominent tax preparers in Philadelphia have pleaded guilty to extensive schemes involving the theft of government funds and the preparation of fraudulent tax returns.

Dudley And Loud Enter Guilty Pleas

Latisha Dudley and Timeeka Loud, aged 51 and 47 respectively, admitted to charges that include aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns, mail fraud, and theft of government funds. Their guilty pleas mark the culmination of a complex investigation into a widespread network that exploited the economic relief measures established during the pandemic.

Also read 'Largest jewelry heist in U.S. history' suspect agrees to plead guilty

In addition to Dudley and Loud, seven other individuals who worked closely with them also entered guilty pleas for their roles in these illicit activities. The scheme operated under the guise of legitimate tax preparation services but was fundamentally designed to extract millions of dollars from the Internal Revenue Service through deceptive means.

Staggering Scale Of Pandemic Fraud Revealed

Prosecutors have revealed that the scale of the fraud was staggering, with Dudley claiming approximately eighty-six million dollars and Loud claiming approximately twenty-three million dollars in fraudulent COVID-19-related tax credits. From late 2021 through early 2025, Dudley recruited friends and family members to file returns for businesses that either had minimal operations or did not exist at all.

Advertisement

She prepared false quarterly employment tax returns that intentionally inflated the number of employees and wages paid to meet eligibility criteria for these credits. Despite the IRS rejecting some of these filings, the government issued refunds totaling nearly eight million dollars. Similarly, between 2022 and late 2023, Loud orchestrated a parallel operation involving over one hundred thirty fraudulent returns. These actions resulted in approximately forty-six million dollars in authorized refunds for claims that were entirely baseless.

Both preparers directed their clients to pay them substantial fees, typically ranging from twenty to thirty percent of the refunds, and each retained at least one point two million dollars in illegal preparation fees. The illicit gains obtained by Dudley and Loud were not reinvested into any business ventures but were instead used to fund lavish personal lifestyles.

Severe Penalties Face Convicted Preparers

According to prosecutors, the money was spent on large quantities of luxury clothing and expensive jewelry, highlighting the greed that drove these criminal enterprises. The legal consequences for these individuals are severe, with each facing maximum penalties that could include up to three years in prison for aiding and assisting in false tax returns, twenty years for each count of mail fraud, and ten years for theft of government funds.

U.S. Attorney David Metcalf emphasized the broader impact of such crimes, stating that every dollar lost to fraud is a dollar that cannot be utilized for vital government programs or public services. His office remains committed to bringing those who defraud the system to justice and protecting the integrity of the public fisc.

Advertisement

The seven additional individuals who pleaded guilty also face serious charges of mail fraud and theft of government funds, reinforcing the message that authorities are aggressively pursuing those who exploit federal safety nets for personal enrichment.