Philadelphia shootings leave 1 dead, 3 women injured in separate incidents

Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings, including one that left three women injured near 15th and Clearfield streets and another fatal shooting on Brill Street.

Police said a separate shooting on Brill Street left one man dead Saturday night. Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings over the weekend, including one that left three women injured and another that left a man dead.

Police said officers responded to a shooting near 15th and Clearfield streets in the city’s 39th District at about 12:29 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said a physical altercation broke out between two women. During the fight, police said a 27-year-old male suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire while the women were on the ground. Police said all three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicles.

They are listed in stable condition. After the shooting near 15th and Clearfield streets, police said the suspect fled the hospital area in a silver Ford Taurus. Police are also investigating a separate and unrelated fatal shooting that happened late Saturday night in the 15th District. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Brill Street at about 11:23 p.m. Saturday for a shooting on the highway.

Police said an unidentified male victim suffered fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel at 11:36 p.m.Philadelphia police said there are no new updates regarding the three officers who were shot Saturday night. The Shooting Investigation Group is investigating the incident near 15th and Clearfield streets. Police said the information in both investigations is preliminary and subject to change.





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