Philadelphia Sheriff's Office releases plan to 'modernize' operations

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal unveiled a plan to 'modernize and streamline real estate operations, improve efficiency, and strengthen services.'

In a statement on Monday morning, Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal unveiled a plan to"modernize and streamline real estate operations, improve efficiency, and strengthen services" in her office.

-- Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, in a statement Monday, announced, what she called a"comprehensive operational reorganization plan to modernize and streamline real estate operations, improve efficiency, and strengthen services" in her office. The move comes after years of scrutiny for the Sherriff's office where Bilal has been criticized over several concerns, including theWith Monday's unveiling, Bilal's office said the modernization effort follows an"extensive review of internal operations" and claims the move reflects a"commitment to transparency, modernization and continuous improvement.

" “The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office continues to evolve to meet the needs of the public we serve,” said Sheriff Rochelle Bilal in a statement. “This reorganization represents our commitment to operational excellence, accountability, and ensuring residents have greater access to information and services. ” The office is in charge of transporting prisoners, providing courtroom security in Philly courts, serving and executing writs and warrants, as well as conducting real estate and personal property sales.

The real estate element of the office's duties were a main focus of the restructuring process, the Sheriff's Office said, noting that the plan calls for enhanced staff training, updated operational procedures and new technology, like a deed tracker system to allow those who purchase properties at a Sheriff's sale to track their deeds. A new Undersheriff has been appointed, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Though the office did not immediately identify the individual appointed to this role, officials with Bilal's office said they will be tasked with overseeing daily operations, as well as handling"strategic planning initiatives, personnel management, and operational coordination across the agency.

" The office intends to appointing a project manager to"oversee organizational improvement initiatives, including process management, operational procedures, and interdepartmental coordination. " A plan to hire a compliance attorney to focus on, what the office said was, civil process operations, real estate matters, policy compliance, risk management and legal oversight of real estate-related functions.

Improvements to the real estate division, including"enhanced operational efficiencies, technology upgrade and process improvements as well as enhanced employee training, implementation of performance tracking and accountability measures, developing a deed tracker system and improving communication with purchasers and stakeholders. New positions for Sheriff Sale Technicians in the hopes of strengthening operational capacity and improving responsiveness to the public and stakeholders.

“This reorganization is about building a stronger organization for the future,” Bilal said in a statement. “We are investing in people, technology, and processes that will help us better serve Philadelphia residents while creating a more efficient and accountable Sheriff’s Office. ”In a statement, the office said that it will provide updates on the implementation of these new measures and improvements as 2026 rolls on.





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