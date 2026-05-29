Philadelphia school board approves budget amid ongoing fight over school closures

At Thursday's meeting, the board also approved a $4.6 billion operating budget for the upcoming school year.

Friday, May 29, 2026 4:20AMElected leaders, students and teachers made an appeal Thursday night to keep their schools open, even as the School District of Philadelphia moves forward with aThe push to halt closures comes after the Board of Education approved theDistrict leaders say the 10-year plan is designed to modernize school buildings and address long-standing challenges, but it continues to face strong opposition from communities impacted by the changes.

At Thursday's meeting, the board also approved a $4.6 billion operating budget for the upcoming school year. The plan includes cuts to staffing and services as the district seeks additional funding from the state and city. Planned cuts to central office jobs, teachers, counselors and support staff are included.

However, district officials say some school-based cuts could be reduced if funding proposals from Mayor Cherelle Parker, including a rideshare tax, are approved. Superintendent Tony Watlington emphasized the district's long-term outlook.can not only get better but can get better faster," Watlington said. Despite the budget vote, much of the attention from the public remained on the facilities master plan.

Lankenau High School is among the 17 schools slated to close or merge as part of the district's $3 billion plan, which also includes widespread modernization of school buildings. Under the plan, Lankenau's building would be repurposed into an environmental education center while students would merge into Saul High School.

"We know our school is a good place, 1 in a trillion place, that's why we don't stop fighting," said ninth grader Kaeden Francis. "Obviously, as an educator in this district, I am solutions-focused. I will make things work, but why should we have to make that work at this point? I really don't see a reason.

I think we should really try to convince the board that everything at Lakenau should stay at Lakenau," Szymanski said. Even though the plan has already been adopted, parents and advocates said they will continue to speak out.

"I think that it's just important to put it on record, to say somebody reminded you guys of what happened the last time you closed schools, and this is what the future holds for our children in the city," said Keziah Ridgeway of University City. Before the meeting, education advocates and City Council members rallied outside district headquarters, calling on the board to continue discussions.

"We're out here today because we're asking the school board to come back to the table," Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said. City Council is expected to vote on the mayor's budget next month. Changes under the facilities plan are slated to take effect beginning in the 2027-28 school year.





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