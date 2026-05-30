Philadelphia's Stained Glass and Political Strides: A Week of History and Elections

A photo essay by Tom Gralish capturing the rebirth of Grace Baptist Church as a performing arts center and the heated Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District, blending historic preservation with political passion.

On a spring evening at the Temple Performing Arts Center, the signature half-rose stained glass window of the 1891 Grace Baptist Church reflected in a glass wall, casting colored light over a concert by Temple University Music Prep's Center for Gifted Young Musicians.

This building, originally a church that started a night school for working men, grew into Temple University. The congregation moved to the suburbs, and the building deteriorated until a public outcry in 1986 saved it from demolition. A $30 million restoration transformed it into a 1200-seat event center that opened in 2010. The stained glass window, now a symbol of preservation, overlooks a space that blends history with modern performance.

Across Philadelphia, another story unfolded: the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District, a race that drew intense interest in the city's bluest district. The front-runners included State Senator Sharif Street, physician Ala Stanford, and State Representative Chris Rabb. The primary season was marked by rallies, endorsements, and a record-breaking heatwave that saw temperatures hit 97 degrees Fahrenheit, the hottest May day on record.

Photographer Tom Gralish captured the energy and emotion of the campaign trail, from a get-out-the-vote rally at the Church of Christian Compassion in West Philadelphia to election night gatherings. At that rally, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker used a personal fan to stay cool, a habit she often mentions at hot-weather events. U.S. Senator Cory Booker, a charismatic presence, joined hands with local leaders in a show of unity.

Booker, known for his enthusiasm for selfies, posed with supporters, a moment Gralish noted as a highlight. The rally aimed to boost Street's campaign against a field of well-funded opponents.

Meanwhile, the city also commemorated Memorial Day with a Decoration Day ceremony at a historic cemetery, the site of Philadelphia's first such observance in 1868. The Beck's Philadelphia Brigade Band, a Civil War-era brass band from South Jersey, performed period music in period-accurate uniforms, adding a historical touch to the weekend. The band's performance honored those who died in the Civil War, with graves decorated with flowers and flags.

Gralish, who spent a busy Memorial Day weekend covering these events and editing hundreds of photos, found himself drawn to the underdogs and long shots, as he often does in elections. On election night, Ala Stanford conceded to Chris Rabb, who ultimately won the primary. In her concession speech, Stanford told supporters, 'Doing this work is an extension of the mission I have had my entire life to improve the lives of others.

' She expressed hope for the future and thanked her faith. Supporters held hands and prayed as she ended her campaign. The victory of Rabb, a progressive, signaled the district's continued leftward tilt. The interplay between the historic church's revival and the political race highlights Philadelphia's layers of history and change.

The church, once a place of worship and learning, now serves as a venue for the arts, while the primary election reflects the city's ongoing political evolution. Gralish's photography captures these moments, from the serene beauty of stained glass to the passionate faces of candidates and voters. His lens tells a story of preservation and democracy, of a city where the past and present constantly intersect.

The Temple Performing Arts Center stands as a testament to community activism, while the primary election shows the vibrancy of local politics. Both narratives underscore the importance of engagement whether in saving historic buildings or participating in elections. As the sun set over the cemetery and the band played, and as the election results came in, Philadelphia continued its journey through history, one where every stained glass window and every vote matters





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