Philadelphia's Best World Cup Viewing: 19 Bars and Beer Gardens Open Until 4 AM

Discover 19 bars and beer gardens in Philadelphia and the suburbs for World Cup matches, including five open until 4 AM, with special menus and block parties.

The FIFA World Cup is coming to Philadelphia, and while getting tickets to see matches at the temporarily-renamed Philadelphia Stadium (formerly Lincoln Financial Field) is tough, the city's bars and beer gardens are ready to welcome fans with open arms.

From late-night viewing parties to themed menus and block parties, here are 19 spots in Philly and the suburbs that are going all-in on the tournament. Five of these venues have secured permits to stay open until 4 a.m. for the duration of the World Cup, ensuring no match is missed. Whether you're a die-hard supporter or just looking for a lively atmosphere, these establishments offer the next best thing to being in the stadium.

Starting with the late-night options, Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse location will be open until 4 a.m. daily, serving drink and food specials as part of the city's extended hours initiative. Tierra Colombiana, a Latin American club-staurant, will broadcast games in its downstairs bar and upstairs nightclub until 4 a.m., with a menu spanning arepas, ceviche, and extra-large mojitos.

Top Tomato, a rowdy double-decker sports bar, plans to stay open until 4 a.m. and will host block parties with live DJs during USMNT matches against Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey, organized by the American Outlaws. South Bowl, a bowling alley and bar with an outdoor lounge, will show select matches on screens above the lanes, combining strikes and goals.

And Silky's, an Irish pub in Fairmount, will stay open until 4 a.m. with a monthlong food popup featuring Latin American street food like arepas and empanadas, all while offering views of the stadium lights in the distance. For those who prefer earlier hours, several bars are hosting full-fledged watch parties without the late-night commitment.

Brauhaus Schmitz in Bella Vista will close down the block for free outdoor viewing on five dates, projecting matches on 20-foot-tall TVs and offering 34 beers on tap, plus giveaway. Guanabara, a Brazilian sports bar in Northeast Philly, will host two lively watch parties during Brazil's group stage matches, complete with a rooftop, caipirinhas, and Brazilian-style cheesesteaks.

Meanwhile, the Wine Cave at Tria will open daily at 3 p.m. with an extended happy hour featuring mini cocktails and street food snacks. Other notable mentions include Fado Irish Pub, known for its EPL screenings, and The Black Taxi, which will transform its outdoor patio into a World Cup viewing area. With so many options, Philadelphia proves it's the ultimate soccer city, blending local flavor with global passion for the beautiful game





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