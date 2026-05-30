A community-driven vision statement for Philadelphia in 2276 emphasizes that technology should serve people, inspired by the hitchBOT incident and input from nearly 1,000 residents.

In a bold move to think centuries ahead, Philadelphia has unveiled a vision statement for its 500th anniversary in 2276, crafted with input from nearly 1,000 residents over the course of a year.

The statement, developed by the news organization Technical.ly in collaboration with the Philadelphia Funder Collaborative for the Semiquincentennial and the city's Department of Commerce, aims to guide the city for the next 250 years. At its heart is a fundamental principle: 'We honor no tool before the people it serves.

' This phrase reflects a deep-seated concern about technology that ignores human needs, a lesson painfully illustrated by the notorious hitchBOT incident in 2015. The friendly hitchhiking robot, a solar-powered automaton that successfully traveled across Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands, was vandalized and destroyed in Philadelphia. Initially dismissed as an example of local boorishness, the incident is now understood as a warning about the dangers of automation built without community consent.

The vision statement opens with a recognition of Indigenous peoples and the contradictions of the founding, nods to Quaker tradition through 'plain dealing,' and insists on geographic permanence-'between two rivers.

' It ends with unapologetic directness, embodying the spirit of a city that values plain speaking. The statement reads: 'We descend from those who first walked here and those who declared freedom here, those denied it, those who fought for it and those who defend it still. Between two rivers, we remain a city of immigrants and makers, where plain dealing mixes with creativity, invention and love of neighbor. We honor no tool before the people it serves.

Come what may, Philadelphians still walk, sit on steps and solve more problems than we create. We build to last and put art on the walls.





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