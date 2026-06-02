Philadelphia Reveals Comprehensive Plans for 2026 FIFA World Cup and Fan Festival

Philadelphia officials have outlined detailed arrangements for security, transportation, and fan amenities ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The plans include expanded SEPTA transit service, reopened concourses, hospitality hubs, and extensive road closures to manage crowds and enhance the fan experience throughout the 39-day tournament.

City officials in Philadelphia are finalizing comprehensive plans for security, transportation, and fan experiences as the city prepares to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

With only days left before the first match, authorities announced on Tuesday that their efforts are concentrated on efficiently moving large crowds and ensuring visitor safety. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) will expand transit services to manage the expected influx of fans. This includes increasing bus routes to Lemon Hill and reopening the underground concourse connecting City Hall and Walnut-Locust Station, which has been closed for six years.

SEPTA's Scott Sauer emphasized that this reopening is permanent and not solely for the tournament: I want to stress this is not just to accommodate the World Cup, this is a permanent reopening of our South Broad concourse. To help fans navigate the city and cope with summer heat, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation will establish hospitality hubs at Love Park, Logan Square, Eakins Oval, and Lloyd Hall. These hubs will offer restrooms, water, shade, and sunscreen.

Commissioner Susan Slawson explained the strategic placement: We wanted to make sure that they were convenient locations for them to stop and use the restroom. Get some water, get some sunscreen, get some shade, so we strategically planted these hubs on the parkway. The overarching goal is to guarantee safe travel, clear information, and an enjoyable World Cup experience throughout Philadelphia.

Central to the celebration is the FIFA Fan Festival, which promises a unique experience in the United States, energized by America's 250th anniversary in the historic birthplace of the nation. The festival will celebrate community, culture, music, and sport, welcoming global visitors to an iconic destination. As the centerpiece of the city's World Cup festivities, the Fan Festival will feature match-day watch parties, diverse food and beverage options, world-class entertainment, and interactive attractions. Non-match days will include ticketed concerts.

The festival is free to enter for all, requiring only simple registration at the gates, and will operate for the entire 39-day tournament. On match days, hours align with the FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule, opening one hour before the first shown match and closing one hour after the last. Non-match day hours depend on programming. All attendees must undergo security screening, including magnetometers and bag checks.

Accessible transport services are available for guests with disabilities. Charging stations for medical equipment can be arranged on-site, and wheelchairs are provided for short-term assistance. Comfort, therapy, or emotional support animals are not considered service animals and are prohibited. While there is no minimum age, visitors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Two primary road closure zones will be implemented between Center City and Lemon Hill, near the Fan Festival and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The local lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed to vehicles from May 25 (Memorial Day) to September 7 (Labor Day), except during July 4th concert festivities, to enhance pedestrian and cyclist access and encourage walking and biking between the areas.

For the Fan Festival, specific street closures begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, lasting until 8 p.m. on July 26, 2026. Closed streets include Poplar Street from Poplar Drive to 30th Street (with local access maintained), Poplar Drive from Sedgley Drive to Girard Avenue, and Lemon Hill Drive & N. Lemon Hill Drive (Loop Road). These areas will be marked as Temporary No Parking zones, with restrictions starting at 5 a.m. on May 26.

Additionally, Waterworks Drive will close daily at 10 a.m. from June 11 through July 19, with controlled access for the Waterworks and Philadelphia Museum of Art; general parking is allowed until 9 a.m. each morning. The Philadelphia Police Department may impose further closures as needed for public safety





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