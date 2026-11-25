Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect believed to be around 13 years old in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Kensington. Investigators say the suspect fired several shots at the victim on November 17 near Frankford Avenue and Orleans Street, hitting him in the chest, lower back, and leg. Authorities have released surveillance images of the suspect, who was wearing a New Balance sweatshirt, and urge the public not to approach him but to call 911 if spotted.

from WED 10:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches Countyuntil FRI 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent Countyfrom THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Somerset County, Camden County, Ocean County, Salem County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Gloucester County, New Castle County Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect believed to be around 13 years old in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Kensington.

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect believed to be around 13 years old in connection with a shooting in Kensington. Investigators say the suspect fired several shots at a 15-year-old boy on Nov. 17 near Frankford Avenue and Orleans Street, hitting him in the chest, lower back and leg.

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Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who was seen wearing a New Balance sweatshirt, and warn anyone who spots him not to approach and call 911. Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a young suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Kensington earlier this month.

Investigators say the suspect, who appears to be around 13 years old, had a brief interaction with the 15-year-old victim at the corner of Frankford Avenue and Orleans Street. The suspect, armed with a semi-automatic handgun, fired several shots at the teenager, striking him in the chest, lower back and leg, according to police. Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect in hopes someone will recognize him.

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He is described as a Black male, approximately 13 years old, who was wearing a New Balance sweatshirt at the time of the shooting. Police have not released an update on the 15-year-old victim's condition or disclosed what led up to the interaction between the two teens. Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect's identity is urged to contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271, referencing case number DC 26-24-110143.

Confidential, anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS or through the police department's online tip form.