Philadelphia Police Search for Missing 10-Year-Old Girl Jalayshia

Philadelphia investigators search for 10-year-old Jalayshia, missing since October 26. Police fear for her safety as they review surveillance and interview witnesses in West Philadelphia.

Investigators in Philadelphia are urgently searching for 10-year-old Jalayshia, who vanished from her West Philadelphia home last week. Authorities have expressed serious concern for the young girl's safety after she disappeared under circumstances that remain unclear to law enforcement officials.

Jalayshia was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on October 26. Her disappearance was reported to police after her foster mother contacted the child's aunt. The foster mother claimed that Jalayshia had left to go to her biological mother, who does not have legal custody of the child.

Also read Search underway in Philadelphia for 10-year-old Jalayshia Alford, missing from North Simpson Street

The aunt stated that the foster mother believed she last saw Jalayshia walking alone to a bus stop on the morning of October 26 before the girl vanished. Police initially treated the case as a runaway scenario but have since shifted their focus to a more critical investigation.

Investigation Details and Suspect Arrest

Philadelphia Police have confirmed that homicide detectives are actively involved in the search efforts. The department has deployed cadaver dogs to search the exterior of a home located on the 500 block of North Simpson Street, where Jalayshia lived.

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The case has drawn national attention due to the involvement of federal authorities. A man formerly on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, Alexis Flores, has been returned to Philadelphia following his arrest. Flores, 51, was apprehended in Honduras in February and is connected to the rape and murder of 5-year-old Iriana DeJesus in 2000.

FBI agents reportedly visited local residents on Tuesday, November 3, to request surveillance footage from October 22 through 27. They also asked neighbors to report any suspicious activity during that five-day period.

Physical Description and Last Sighting

Police have released a detailed physical description of Jalayshia to aid in the search. She was wearing a blue outfit at the time of her disappearance. This specific attire included a blue uniform polo or button-up shirt, a blue pullover, and blue stockings.

On her feet, Jalayshia was wearing either Crocs or black sneakers. Deputy Police Commissioner, speaking to CBS News, confirmed that investigators have found video footage of the girl walking to school and returning home on multiple days prior to October 26.

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The footage helps establish her routine but has not yet led to her location. The lack of recent sightings has heightened the urgency of the ongoing search operation in the community.

Public Appeal and Contact Information

Family members are pleading for public assistance in finding the missing child. Jalayshia's grandmother expressed her desperation and hope to the media. She stated that she prays for her grandbaby to come home and urges the public to help find her.

Philadelphia Police are encouraging anyone with information about Jalayshia's whereabouts to contact detectives immediately. The public can reach investigators at 215-686-3183 or 215-686-3184. Any tip, no matter how small, could be critical to locating the child.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Law enforcement continues to analyze surveillance data and interview witnesses. The community is asked to remain vigilant and report any unusual activity or sightings immediately to help resolve this critical case.