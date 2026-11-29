Philadelphia police say a knife-wielding robbery suspect was fatally shot near LOVE Park Christmas Village, which is expected to open as usual Sunday.

Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting that broke out just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night outside the LOVE Park Christmas Village in Philadelphia. Investigators say a man approached a group of people and tried to rob them while brandishing a knife, and that a licensed gun owner within the group shot the alleged robber once in the head. The suspect was declared dead at the scene, according to the police account of the incident.

The shooting took place near the intersection of North 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, close to the popular holiday attraction. Police have not released the identity of the suspect, and the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing.

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How the Saturday Night Shooting Unfolded Near LOVE Park

Police say the alleged robber approached a group of people near the LOVE Park Christmas Village and attempted to rob them while holding a knife. The encounter escalated within moments, and a member of the group who is licensed to carry a firearm pulled out a gun and fired one shot that struck the suspect in the head.

Authorities describe the event as a sudden confrontation that ended with a single gunshot. The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, in the area surrounding the holiday village, which sits near one of Philadelphia's major downtown intersections.

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Police have described the knife-wielding suspect as the person who initiated the robbery attempt. The licensed gun owner has been identified in police statements only by the role of a person in the group, and no further details about that individual have been made public.

Police Statement From Inspector D.F. Pace

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said investigators do not yet know exactly what words were exchanged before the shooting. Pace stated that a knife was displayed toward the group of individuals, and that the armed member of the group then drew a gun and shot the suspect one time in the head.

The account from Inspector D.F. Pace establishes the sequence of the confrontation as currently understood by police. Investigators have not publicly confirmed further details about the events leading up to the knife being shown, and the official findings may change as the probe continues.

Because the suspect's identity has not been released, police have not yet publicly connected him to any prior incidents or charges. Any claims about the suspect's background remain unverified and outside the scope of the current police statements.

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LOVE Park Christmas Village Set to Reopen Sunday

The LOVE Park Christmas Village is expected to be open as usual on Sunday, despite the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting that occurred outside the venue. The scheduled opening means visitors can expect normal operations while detectives continue their work at the scene.

The shooting does not appear to have shut down the holiday attraction, which remains a seasonal destination in central Philadelphia. Residents and visitors planning to attend should check official village channels for any changes to hours or access, although the current expectation is that the village will operate normally.

Investigators are expected to continue gathering information about the Saturday night incident, including the identity of the suspect, which has not yet been released. Philadelphia police have not provided a timeline for when that information will become public or when the investigation will conclude.