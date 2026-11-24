The Philadelphia Police Department has released the names of seven officers involved in the October 23, 2026 fatal shooting of an armed, suicidal man.

The Philadelphia Police Department has formally identified the seven officers who discharged their weapons and killed an armed, suicidal man during a critical incident in West Philadelphia. The department confirmed the identities of the officers involved as well as the man who was killed on Friday, October 23, 2026. This disclosure follows a thorough review of the event that unfolded on the 5100 block of Funston Street around 5:17 p.m.

Details of the Fatal Shooting on Funston Street

Police responded to the location after receiving reports of a man with a firearm who was expressing suicidal thoughts. Upon arrival, officers attempted to engage the man, identified as Aziz, in conversation to de-escalate the situation. They explicitly told him that they wanted to help him and requested that he lower his weapon. During this exchange, Aziz communicated a direct threat regarding the safety of the responding personnel.

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A spokesperson for the police department stated that Aziz told officers that if he pulled the trigger and the firearm clicked, he would point it toward them. This verbal threat indicated his intent to harm the officers if the gun malfunctioned. The situation escalated quickly when Aziz moved onto a connecting porch and attempted to pull the trigger on his weapon. The gun did not discharge at that moment, but Aziz immediately turned his aim toward the police officers.

As a result of Aziz turning his weapon toward them, seven police officers fired their department-issued weapons. The gunfire struck Aziz, resulting in his death. Following the incident, officers were able to recover the weapon from Aziz's possession. A forensic examination of the recovered gun revealed that the chamber was empty, although there were twelve live rounds remaining in the magazine.

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Identities and Experience of the Officers Involved

The Philadelphia Police Department has released the full names, ages, and service records of the seven officers who participated in the shooting. These details provide transparency regarding the personnel involved in the tragic event. The department emphasized the varied experience levels of the officers, ranging from long-serving veterans to recent recruits, all of whom were acting under extreme duress.

Lieutenant Raymond Singleton, aged 42, is an 18-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. He is assigned to the 16th District and has extensive experience in law enforcement operations. His presence on the scene reflected the department's standard protocol for deploying senior personnel during critical incidents.

Sergeant David Chisholm, aged 51, is also an 18-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. Like Lieutenant Singleton, he is assigned to the 16th District. His long tenure in the department underscores the level of training and judgment expected of senior officers when managing high-risk situations involving armed subjects.

Sergeant Erin Waters, aged 38, brings 8 years of service to the Philadelphia Police Department. She is assigned to the 19th District and contributed to the tactical response on Funston Street. Her involvement highlights the collaborative nature of police operations across different districts during emergencies.

Rising Officers and the Summer Initiative Response

The remaining four officers involved in the incident include personnel from the 19th District and the Summer Initiative program, reflecting a mix of experience levels among the responders. Jesus Arlequin, aged 32, is a 3-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department assigned to the 19th District. Elijah Coston, aged 25, is also a 3-year veteran assigned to the 19th District. Josue Reyes, aged 28, rounds out the 19th District contingent as a 3-year veteran.

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Michael Presseau, aged 39, has 8 months of service with the Philadelphia Police Department and is assigned to the Summer Initiative. His participation in this critical incident occurred early in his career. The involvement of officers from the Summer Initiative program suggests that this specific unit may have been deployed to address public safety concerns in the area.

Public Safety Resources and Crisis Support

This incident serves as a somber reminder of the complex challenges officers face when dealing with individuals in mental health crisis. The Philadelphia Police Department reiterated the importance of crisis intervention resources for those struggling with suicidal thoughts. They encourage the public to utilize available support systems to prevent such tragedies.

For individuals or loved ones facing a crisis, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. Additionally, live chat services are accessible for those who prefer digital communication. These resources are critical for providing immediate support and connecting individuals with professional help before situations escalate to fatal outcomes.

The release of the officers' identities by the Philadelphia Police Department marks a significant step in the aftermath of the October 23, 2026 shooting. By providing specific details about the timeline, the actions taken, and the personnel involved, the department aims to maintain public trust and transparency. The identification of all seven officers, from senior lieutenants to new recruits, provides a complete picture of the unit that responded to the call on Funston Street.