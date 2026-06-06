Philadelphia Phillies Defeat Chicago White Sox 8-6

Brandon Marsh hit his first homer off a left-handed starter in nearly four years and Kyle Schwarber had four singles in a game for the first time in his career as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Chicago White Sox 8-6 on Friday night.

Brandon Marsh hit his first homer off a left-handed starter in nearly four years, Kyle Schwarber had four singles in a game for the first time in his career and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Chicago White Sox 8-6 on Friday night.

Adolis García homered for the second straight game, Alec Bohm hit a two-run double and Trea Turner had an RBI for Philadelphia, which has won four straight and eight of 10. Marsh, leading the NL with a .332 batting average, sparked the Phillies' five-run second inning with a two-run homer off White Sox starter Anthony Kay.

It Marsh's first home run off a lefty starter since July 16, 2022, when he went deep while with the Los Angeles Angels against the Dodgers' Julio Urias. Meanwhile, the slugging Schwarber, who leads the majors with 23 homers, singled in the first, second seventh and eighth innings and finished 4 for 5. He scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Edmundo Sosa, sliding under the tag at home plate.

The Phillies added an insurance run in the inning when White Sox reliever — and former Phillies closer — Seranthony Dominguez tossed a wild pitch. Jonathan Bowlan earned the win in relief of Jesús Luzardo, who allowed five runs and six hits in six innings. Jhoan Duran pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 15th save in as many opportunities.

Randal Grichuk homered twice off Luzardo, Derek Hill also went deep and Luisangel Acuña, Tristan Peters and Colson Montgomery all had RBI hits for the White Sox, who lost for the third time in their last four games. Daniel Hudson took the loss in relief of Kay, who was lifted after facing one batter in the fifth and having allowed six runs. Hudson allowed two runs and two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

The White Sox will turn to RHP Sean Burke on Saturday against Phillies RHP Andrew Painter . Bloomington Jefferson girls softball team wins their first state title





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