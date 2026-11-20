Discover Philadelphia updates including the new Monopoly map details, Jason Kelces musical return, Kalshi betting inquiries, and local labor strikes.

The latest edition of the Philadelphia Monopoly board game has arrived on shelves, introducing a detailed map of the city that highlights iconic local landmarks such as Reading Terminal Market and SEPTA transit stops. This new iteration invites players to navigate through familiar neighborhoods, with specific squares dedicated to beloved local food establishments like the Philly Pretzel Factory, Rita's Water Ice, and Geno's Steaks, adding a touch of regional culinary pride to the classic board game experience.

Local Business Expansion and Labor Actions

Brass Monkey Bread, a popular pop-up bakery owned by Zach Posnan, is preparing to open its first permanent brick-and-mortar location at the intersection of 20th and Dickinson streets in the Point Breeze neighborhood. The business has gained significant recognition for its high-quality sourdough products, including bread, babka, muffins, bagels, and tomato pie, establishing a strong following among local food enthusiasts who have supported its initial pop-up appearances.

Also read Kyrie Irving Trade Prediction Market on Kalshi Remains Low Despite Rumors

In the labor sector, employees at the Movement climbing gym located in the Callowhill neighborhood executed a planned single-day strike to demand their first union contract. Workers at this specific location, who unionized in 2023, have been negotiating since June 2024, citing a lack of good faith from management as the primary reason for the walkout. The broader movement includes more than 500 employees across ten locations represented by Workers United, highlighting a growing trend of unionization among gym workers nationwide.

Sports Figures and Entertainment News

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has returned to his musical roots, performing on the saxophone during ESPN's Monday Night Countdown broadcast. Kelce joined the Baltimore Ravens' Marching Ravens as a guest musician to play Phil Collins' classic song, In the Air Tonight, a performance that coincided with Collins' recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, showcasing Kelce's continued involvement in the local music and sports scenes.

Advertisement

Comedian Shane Gillis has addressed recent public reactions following his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, marking his third time hosting the iconic program. The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania native, who graduated from West Chester University and began his career in the Philadelphia comedy circuit, continues to draw attention for his work on the late-night show, further cementing his status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry with ties to the region.

Technology and Cultural Observations

Kalshi, a prediction market company, has initiated direct messaging campaigns on Instagram to several Philadelphia restaurants, inviting bakery, deli, and BYOB owners to place bets on the upcoming Eagles versus Giants matchup. The verified Instagram account from Kalshi reached out to these local businesses, attempting to engage them in trading activities related to the football game, which the Eagles subsequently lost, demonstrating the company's aggressive marketing strategies in sports betting markets.

Meanwhile, Buzz Bissinger, an Inquirer alum and author of Friday Night Lights, has commented on Nvidia founder Jensen Huang's fashion choices, specifically regarding his collection of leather jackets and Gucci items. Bissinger, who gained viral attention thirteen years ago for an essay on his own Gucci addiction, considers himself an expert on Huang's wardrobe, suggesting that the tech billionaire's collection could expand further, adding a layer of pop culture commentary to the business world.

Animator Kareem Edouard, an assistant professor at Drexel University, has assembled an all-Black creative team to adapt Jason Reynolds' Stuntboy into an animated series. Edouard, who moved to Philadelphia in 2018, aims to address the lack of flat representation of Black characters in children's television by exploring themes of childhood anxiety, reflecting his commitment to diverse storytelling in the local arts community.

Advertisement

Community members in Flourtown are advocating for the reinstatement of Phil Dougherty, a Wawa Phil employee who was fired after working at the location since 2005. The local community has organized protests to support Dougherty, hoping to overturn the company's decision and restore his job, illustrating the strong sense of solidarity among residents regarding long-standing local business employees and their rights.

Composer Dave Palmer, who scored the movie I Play Rocky using exclusively Philadelphia musicians, received a warm welcome from War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall upon moving to the city in June 2025. Despite never having met in person, Hall delivered a box of cookies to the Palmer family's new home, a gesture that highlights the supportive nature of the local music industry and the connections forged between artists in the region.